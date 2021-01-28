Pokemon Go Entei counters: How to beat Entei and catch a shiny

If you're taking on this fiery legendary dog in raids at the moment, then you'll want to know the best Pokemon Go Entei counters. In the current rotation, Entei is in raids in Pokemon Go until 10am local time on Sunday, January 31, so you only have a few days at the time of writing to nab yourself a shiny Entei. To defeat Entei, you'll want a good few trainers alongside you in the raid because it's impossible to solo, but the most important thing is having these best Pokemon Go Entei counters.
Pokemon Go Entei moveset
Type: Fire
Weaknesses: Water, Rock, Ground
Resistances: Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel
Boosted Weather: Sunny
100% IVs: 1984 (L20) / 2480 (L25)
As expected, Entei's moveset is almost entirely Fire-type. Thankfully, almost all of the Entei counters listed below will resist most of Entei's moves – the only outlier is Iron Head, which is resisted by other Steel-type Pokemon, along with Water, Fire, and Electric-types.
|Fast Moves
|Charged Moves
|Fire Spin
|Overheat
|Fire Fang
|Fire Blast
|Flamethrower
|Iron Head
|Flame Charge
Pokemon Go Entei counters
Entei is solely Fire-type, so even if you're not familiar with basic Pokemon type matchups, you'll be aware that Water-type Pokemon are one of the best counters to anything Fire-based. On top of that, Rock and Ground-type attacks will also deal double damage to Entei, so below we've got 20 of the best counters along with the optimal moveset for each one.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
|Mega Blastoise
|Water Gun/Hydro Cannon
|Rampardos
|Smack Down/Rock Slide
|Kyogre
|Waterfall/Hydro Pump
|Rhyperior
|Mud Slap/Rock Wrecker
|Kingler
|Bubble/Crabhammer
|Garchomp
|Mud Shot/Earthquake
|Terrakion
|Smack Down/Rock Slide
|Swampert
|Mud Shot/Hydro Cannon
|Landorus
|Rock Throw/Earth Cannon
|Groudon
|Mud Shot/Earthquake
|Feraligatr
|Waterfall/Hydro Cannon
|Empoleon
|Waterfall/Hydro Cannon
|Palkia
|Dragon Tail/Hydro Pump
|Crawdaunt
|Waterfall/Crabhammer
|Tyranitar
|Smack Down/Stone Edge
|Gyarados
|Waterfall/Hydro Pump
|Excadrill
|Mud Slap/Earthquake
|Gigalith
|Smack Down/Rock Slide
|Aerodactyl
|Rock Throw/Rock Slide
|Floatzel
|Water Gun/Hydro Pump
How to catch a shiny Entei
As with all legendary and mythical Pokemon raid encounters, when you get to the catch stage, there is a 5% chance (1 in 20) that the Pokemon will be shiny – provided the shiny version is available in the game. Entei's shiny variant is in Pokemon Go now, so for every Entei raid you complete, it could be a shiny catch encounter. It's worth noting that shiny legendaries from raids always have a 100% catch rate too, so don't waste any Golden Razz Berries if you do find a shiny; Pinap that bad boy and make sure you don't miss every ball!
Assemble a party with six of these Entei counters and with enough friends to help you out, defeating Entei should be a walk in the park. Good luck!
Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go trading | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions | Pokemon Go cheats