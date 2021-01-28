Pokemon Go Entei counters: How to beat Entei and catch a shiny

If you're taking on this fiery legendary dog in raids at the moment, then you'll want to know the best Pokemon Go Entei counters. In the current rotation, Entei is in raids in Pokemon Go until 10am local time on Sunday, January 31, so you only have a few days at the time of writing to nab yourself a shiny Entei. To defeat Entei, you'll want a good few trainers alongside you in the raid because it's impossible to solo, but the most important thing is having these best Pokemon Go Entei counters.

Pokemon Go Entei moveset

(Image credit: Niantic)

Entei Key Info Type: Fire

Weaknesses: Water, Rock, Ground

Resistances: Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel

Boosted Weather: Sunny

100% IVs: 1984 (L20) / 2480 (L25)

As expected, Entei's moveset is almost entirely Fire-type. Thankfully, almost all of the Entei counters listed below will resist most of Entei's moves – the only outlier is Iron Head, which is resisted by other Steel-type Pokemon, along with Water, Fire, and Electric-types.

Fast Moves Charged Moves Fire Spin Overheat Fire Fang Fire Blast Flamethrower Iron Head Flame Charge

Pokemon Go Entei counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Entei is solely Fire-type, so even if you're not familiar with basic Pokemon type matchups, you'll be aware that Water-type Pokemon are one of the best counters to anything Fire-based. On top of that, Rock and Ground-type attacks will also deal double damage to Entei, so below we've got 20 of the best counters along with the optimal moveset for each one.

Pokemon Moveset Mega Blastoise Water Gun/Hydro Cannon Rampardos Smack Down/Rock Slide Kyogre Waterfall/Hydro Pump Rhyperior Mud Slap/Rock Wrecker Kingler Bubble/Crabhammer Garchomp Mud Shot/Earthquake Terrakion Smack Down/Rock Slide Swampert Mud Shot/Hydro Cannon Landorus Rock Throw/Earth Cannon Groudon Mud Shot/Earthquake Feraligatr Waterfall/Hydro Cannon Empoleon Waterfall/Hydro Cannon Palkia Dragon Tail/Hydro Pump Crawdaunt Waterfall/Crabhammer Tyranitar Smack Down/Stone Edge Gyarados Waterfall/Hydro Pump Excadrill Mud Slap/Earthquake Gigalith Smack Down/Rock Slide Aerodactyl Rock Throw/Rock Slide Floatzel Water Gun/Hydro Pump

How to catch a shiny Entei

(Image credit: Niantic)

As with all legendary and mythical Pokemon raid encounters, when you get to the catch stage, there is a 5% chance (1 in 20) that the Pokemon will be shiny – provided the shiny version is available in the game. Entei's shiny variant is in Pokemon Go now, so for every Entei raid you complete, it could be a shiny catch encounter. It's worth noting that shiny legendaries from raids always have a 100% catch rate too, so don't waste any Golden Razz Berries if you do find a shiny; Pinap that bad boy and make sure you don't miss every ball!

Assemble a party with six of these Entei counters and with enough friends to help you out, defeating Entei should be a walk in the park. Good luck!

