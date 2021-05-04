Pokemon Go Xerneas counters - weaknesses, movesets, and how to beat it

You'll need these Pokemon Go Xerneas counters if you want to take down the brand new raid boss and tick off another entry in the Pokedex, because this Fairy-type legendary is no pushover. Pokemon Go has plenty of legendaries in the game now but Xerneas offers a unique challenge because it's the first Fairy-type legendary available to take down. This is everything you need to know about the best Pokemon Go Xerneas counters, weaknesses, moveset, and more.

Pokemon Go Zapdos counters | Pokemon Go Moltres counters | Pokemon Go Articuno counters | Pokemon Go Mewtwo counters | Pokemon Go Entei counters | Pokemon Go Raikou counters | Pokemon Go Suicune counters | Pokemon Go Latias and Latios counters | Pokemon Go Landorus counters | Pokemon Go Tornadus counters | Pokemon Go Thundurus counters | Pokemon Go Cresselia counters | Pokemon Go Genesect counters

Pokemon Go Xerneas counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Xerneas Key Info Type: Fairy

Weaknesses: Steel, Poison

Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Dark

Boosted Weather: Cloudy

100% IVs: 2160 (L20) / 2701 (L25)

Xerneas is quite a tanky Pokemon so to take it down, we'd recommend tackling it with four trainers or more at high levels; any less and you risk running out of time. All trainers want to be equipped with Steel and Poison-type counters, because those are the two types that will deal super effective damage to Xerneas. Check out all of the best Pokemon Go Xerneas counters below.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Mega Beedrill Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Dialga Metal Claw Iron Head Genesect Metal Claw Magnet Bomb Roserade Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Excadrill Metal Claw Iron Head Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Jirachi Charge Beam Doom Desire Mega Venusaur Vine Whip Sludge Bomb Heatran Fire Spin Iron Head Ho-Oh Steel Wing Brave Bird Mega Pidgeot Steel Wing Brave Bird Regigigas Hidden Power Giga Impact Scizor Bullet Punch Iron Head

Pokemon Go Xerneas moveset

(Image credit: Niantic)

Fast Moves Charged Moves Tackle (Normal) Moonblast (Fairy) Zen Headbutt (Psychic) Megahorn (Bug) Close Combat (Fighting) Thunder (Electric) Giga Impact (Normal)

Unfortunately, Xerneas has been heavily nerfed in Pokemon Go compared to other games in the franchise. The fast moves are both disappointing, but Zen Headbutt is by far the best of the two and is super effective against Ghost-type Pokemon, so keep that in mind if you're using Gengar to counter.

For the charged move, Megahorn is the worst option when you've caught Xerneas, followed by Giga Impact. Moonblast, Close Combat, and Thunder are all solid choices though, depending on the Pokemon you expect to come up against when using Xerneas. When taking it down, make sure you're using Poison-types if the Xerneas you're fighting knows Close Combat.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions