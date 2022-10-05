Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event Guide, start time, Mega Gyarados Raid and how to get Cosmoem

The Pokemon Go Evolving Stars event is an extension of the Season of Light that will celebrate the phenomenon of Pokemon evolution and put the spotlight on Cosmog, as well as a popular Mega Pokemon. In addition, Pokemon Go trainers will also have event-exclusive Field Research to complete and certain Pokemon to catch.

Thankfully, this handy guide will help all Pokemon Go trainers navigate through the Evolving Stars event in its entirety.

Evolving Stars Event Start Time

The Evolving Stars event in Pokemon Go begins Wednesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. local time to Tuesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. local time.

How to Get Cosmoem in Pokemon Go

The Season of Light brought the Legendary Pokemon Cosmog into Pokemon Go. Trainers who complete the A Cosmic Companion Special Research Storyline will be rewarded with the small Psychic-type Pokemon.

But, as Pokemon aficionados know, Cosmog can evolve. In fact, it can evolve a number of times and in a number of ways. With the start of the Evolving Stars event, trainers will finally be able to evolve Cosmog into its middle stage, Cosmoem.

To evolve your Cosmog, trainers must use 25 Cosmog Candy on the Pokemon. This new Psychic-type still won’t be able to evolve into its final form but we’re guessing that’ll be saved for another time.

Also, if you’re worried about evolving the one Cosmog you have, Niantic has teased that trainers will be able to capture more Cosmog in the future. So stay tuned.

Evolving Stars Event Pokemon to Catch

As with all of Pokemon Go’s events, certain Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild. With the event celebrating evolution, certain species will get the spotlight treatment. These Pokemon will include the following: Kakuna, Pidgeotto, Poliwhirl, Kadabra, Haunter, Rhyhorn, Seadra, Scyther, Eevee, Swunub, Ralts, Duskull, Tynamo, Litwick, Helioptile.

Some of these Pokemon will also appear in Raids during the event. Here’s the list of Pokemon that will appear in Raids during the Evolving Stars event in Pokemon Go.

One-Star Raids: Slowpoke, Onix, Scyther, Porygon, Sunkern

Slowpoke, Onix, Scyther, Porygon, Sunkern Three-Star Raids: Magneton, Rhydon, Togetic, Piloswine

Magneton, Rhydon, Togetic, Piloswine Five-Star Raids: Xerneas, Yveltal

Yveltal will appear in raids from Tuesday, September 27, at 10 a.m. to Saturday, October 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Here’s our guide to defeating them in raids with these Pokemon Go Yveltal Counters .

Xerneas will appear in Raids from Saturday, October 8 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Here’s our guide to the Pokemon Go Xerneas counters you can use to beat them.

Mega Raids: Mega Manectric, Mega Lopunny

Mega Manectric will appear in raids from Saturday, October 8, at 10 a.m. to Thursday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Here’s some Pokemon go Mega Manectric counters to help defeat them in Raids.

Mega Lopunny will appear in raids from Tuesday, September 27, at 10 a.m. to Saturday, October 8, at 10 a.m. local time. These Pokemon Go Mega Lopunny counters should help you take them down.

Mega Gyarados Raid Day

(Image credit: Niantic)

In the middle of the Evolving Stars event, Pokemon Go will put on a special Raid Day focused on Mega Gyarados.

The powerful Water and Dark-type Pokemon will appear more frequently in raids for three hours this Saturday, October 8 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

To help trainers get more chances at battling and catching Gyarados -- and earning more Mega Gyarados Mega Energy -- they can receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

And if you’re thinking you have enough Mega Energy or the perfect Gyarados, the odds of encountering a Shiny Gyarados in these Raids will be increased.

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Field Research Tasks

With the start of the Evolving Stars event, the following event-exclusive research tasks will be available by spinning PokeStops.