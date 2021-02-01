Pokemon Go Raikou counters: How to beat Raikou and catch a shiny

All the best Raikou counters for raids in Pokemon Go, and the possible movesets

Pokemon Go Raikou counters
If you're up to date with your Pokemon type matchups, then you'll likely know the best Pokemon go Raikou counters already, because this legendary dog is solely Electric-type. It's not quite as simple as that though, because thanks to the wide selection of critters available in Pokemon Go, there are a few unexpected Pokemon that act as great Raikou counters. Here's all you need to know about the Raikou counters in Pokemon Go, along with how to catch a shiny Raikou and possible Raikou movesets.

Pokemon Go Raikou moveset

Pokemon Go Raikou counters

Raikou Key Info

Type: Electric
Weaknesses: Ground
Resistances: Electric, Steel, Flying
Boosted Weather: Rainy
100% IVs: 1972 (L20) / 2466 (L25)

Raikou's moveset is mostly Electric-type, as you'd expect, but there is one curveball in the mixer that can cause some problems. Ground-type Pokemon are the best to resist most of its moves, but since Shadow Ball is a Ghost-type move, avoid using Psychic or Ghost-type Pokemon and you should be fine.

Fast MovesCharged Moves
Thunder ShockThunder
Volt SwitchThunderbolt
Wild Charge
Shadow Ball

Pokemon Go Raikou counters

Pokemon Go Raikou counters

The best Raikou counters in Pokemon Go are all fairly straightforward. Electric-type Pokemon are only weak to Ground-type moves, so you can forget about basically any other type in this raid. Thankfully, if you've been playing Pokemon Go for a while, chances are you've got an abundance of Rhyperiors and Golems to do the business.

PokemonFast Move/Charged Move
ExcadrillMud Shot/Earthquake
RhyperiorMud-Slap/Earthquake
GarchompMud Shot/Earthquake
GroudonMud Shot/Earthquake
MamoswineMud-Slap/Bulldoze
LandorusMud Shot/Earth Power
KrookodileMud-Slap/Earthquake
FlygonMud Shot/Earth Power
DonphanMud-Slap/Earthquake
GolemMud-Slap/Earthquake

How to catch a shiny Raikou in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go shiny Raikou

Unfortunately the image above isn't 

As is the case with all legendary raids (when the shiny form is in the game), there is a 5% chance that the catch encounter will be shiny. This is the equivalent of 1/20, which are much better odds than the usual chance of finding a shiny, which is approximately 1/450. Unfortunately, this doesn't guarantee a shiny within 20 Raikou encounters, but it's quite likely. If you do encounter a shiny Raikou after your raid, it has a 100% catch rate, so pop a Pinap Berry for extra candies and make sure you don't miss with all of your balls.

