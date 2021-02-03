Pokemon Go Suicune counters: How to beat Suicune in raids and possible movesets

If you're partial to the odd legendary raid or two, chances are you'll want some of the best Pokemon Go Suicune counters to use in your squad. Much like the other two legendary dogs from the Johto region, Suicune only has one type, which makes the best counters in Pokemon Go fairly easy to understand and work out. So without further ado, here are the best Pokemon Go Suicune counters in raids, along with possible Suicune movesets and how to catch a shiny Suicune.

Pokemon Go Suicune counters

Suicune Key Info Type: Water

Weaknesses: Electric, Grass

Resistances: Fire, Water, Ice, Steel

Boosted Weather: Rainy

100% IVs: 1704 (L20) / 2130 (L25)

Since Water-type Pokemon are weak to just Electric and Grass types, you can be fairly safe kitting your party out with your strongest Pokemon from these two categories. If you're wondering which Pokemon are the absolute strongest counters though, this guide is here to help. Below are the top Suicune counters in Pokemon Go, including the most optimal moveset for each choice.

Pokemon Moveset Mega Venusaur Vine Whip/Frenzy Plant Zekrom Charge Beam/Wild Charge Electivire Thunder Shock/Wild Charge Raikou Volt Switch/Wild Charge Zapdos Thunder Shock/Thunderbolt Magnezone Spark/Wild Charge Luxray Spark/Wild Charge Roserade Razor Leaf/Grass Knot Venusaur Vine Whip/Frenzy Plant Tangrowth Vine Whip/Solar Beam Sceptile Fury Cutter/Frenzy Plant Mega Gengar Lick/Shadow Ball Mewtwo Confusion/Thunderbolt Leafeon Razor Leaf/Solar Beam Alolan Exeggutor Bullet Seed/Solar Beam

Pokemon Go Suicune moveset

Since Suicune is purely a Water-type, the moveset follows suit, so any of the usual Water-type resistances will fare well. With that said, there are a couple of outliers, including two Ice-type moves which deal double damage to Grass-type Pokemon. So Electric-type counters are definitely recommended if the Suicune you're against has either of the Ice-type attacks.

Fast Moves Charged Moves Extrasensory Hydro Pump Snarl Bubble Beam Ice Fang Ice Beam Water Pulse

How to catch a shiny Suicune in Pokemon Go

Much like other legendary Pokemon with a shiny variant in the game, every catch encounter after a successful raid has a 1 in 20 chance of being shiny, so 5%. This is a much higher shiny rate than you'd usually find with standard wild Pokemon, and as a bonus, shiny legendaries from raids have a 100% catch rate. This means you can put the Golden Razz Berries away and pop a Pinap Berry instead to maximise your candy gains – just make sure you land the throw and don't miss every ball!

