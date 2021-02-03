Pokemon Go Suicune counters: How to beat Suicune in raids and possible movesets

All the best Pokemon Go Suicune counters to take down the legendary Pokemon in raids

Pokemon Go Suicune counters
If you're partial to the odd legendary raid or two, chances are you'll want some of the best Pokemon Go Suicune counters to use in your squad. Much like the other two legendary dogs from the Johto region, Suicune only has one type, which makes the best counters in Pokemon Go fairly easy to understand and work out. So without further ado, here are the best Pokemon Go Suicune counters in raids, along with possible Suicune movesets and how to catch a shiny Suicune.

Pokemon Go Suicune counters

Suicune Key Info

Type: Water
Weaknesses: Electric, Grass
Resistances: Fire, Water, Ice, Steel
Boosted Weather: Rainy
100% IVs: 1704 (L20) / 2130 (L25)

Since Water-type Pokemon are weak to just Electric and Grass types, you can be fairly safe kitting your party out with your strongest Pokemon from these two categories. If you're wondering which Pokemon are the absolute strongest counters though, this guide is here to help. Below are the top Suicune counters in Pokemon Go, including the most optimal moveset for each choice.

PokemonMoveset
Mega VenusaurVine Whip/Frenzy Plant
ZekromCharge Beam/Wild Charge
ElectivireThunder Shock/Wild Charge
RaikouVolt Switch/Wild Charge
ZapdosThunder Shock/Thunderbolt
MagnezoneSpark/Wild Charge
LuxraySpark/Wild Charge
RoseradeRazor Leaf/Grass Knot
VenusaurVine Whip/Frenzy Plant
TangrowthVine Whip/Solar Beam
SceptileFury Cutter/Frenzy Plant
Mega GengarLick/Shadow Ball
MewtwoConfusion/Thunderbolt
LeafeonRazor Leaf/Solar Beam
Alolan ExeggutorBullet Seed/Solar Beam

Pokemon Go Suicune moveset

Pokemon Go Suicune counters

Since Suicune is purely a Water-type, the moveset follows suit, so any of the usual Water-type resistances will fare well. With that said, there are a couple of outliers, including two Ice-type moves which deal double damage to Grass-type Pokemon. So Electric-type counters are definitely recommended if the Suicune you're against has either of the Ice-type attacks.

Fast MovesCharged Moves
ExtrasensoryHydro Pump
SnarlBubble Beam
Ice FangIce Beam
Water Pulse

How to catch a shiny Suicune in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Suicune counters

Much like other legendary Pokemon with a shiny variant in the game, every catch encounter after a successful raid has a 1 in 20 chance of being shiny, so 5%. This is a much higher shiny rate than you'd usually find with standard wild Pokemon, and as a bonus, shiny legendaries from raids have a 100% catch rate. This means you can put the Golden Razz Berries away and pop a Pinap Berry instead to maximise your candy gains – just make sure you land the throw and don't miss every ball!

