Pokemon Go Zapdos counters: Weaknesses, moveset, and how to beat Zapdos

You're going to need the best Pokemon Go Zapdos counters if you plan on taking down the legendary electric bird from the first generation in raids over the next week. Zapdos is the second of the gen one bird trio to feature in legendary raids in Pokemon Go, and even though it's been in the game for a long time, it's by no means easy to take down. Here are all of the Pokemon Go Zapdos counters, weaknesses, movesets, and more to help you nab a shiny Zapdos.

Pokemon Go Articuno counters | Pokemon Go Cresselia counters | Pokemon Go Genesect counters

Pokemon Go Zapdos moveset

(Image credit: Niantic)

Zapdos Key Info Type: Electric/Flying

Weaknesses: Ice/Rock

Resistances: Ground/Fighting/Steel/Grass/Bug/Flying

Boosted Weather: Windy/Rainy

100% IVs: 2015 CP (L20) / 2519 CP (L25)

Zapdos is a joint Electric/Flying-type, so as a result, its raid moveset is almost entirely Electric-type focused. It does have a vast array of resistances though; you want to avoid using Ground, Fighting, Steel, Grass, Bug, or Flying-type moves, because Zapdos will laugh them off.

Below are all of Zapdos' possible moves, along with the best typing you should use to resist them. For the most part, Ground, Grass, Electric, and Dragon-type Pokemon will resist all of its Electric-type moves.

Pokemon Go Zapdos moveset Fast Moves Charged Moves Charge Beam (Ground, Grass, Electric, Dragon) Drill Peck (Rock, Steel, Electric) Ancient Power (Fighting, Ground, Steel) Thunder (Ground, Grass, Electric, Dragon) Thunderbolt (Ground, Grass, Electric, Dragon) Zap Cannon (Ground, Grass, Electric, Dragon)

Pokemon Go Zapdos counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Here are the ten best Pokemon Go Zapdos counters to use in raids, along with the best moveset for those Pokemon to take it down. Ice and Rock-type moves are mainly the way forward here.

Best Pokemon Go Zapdos counters Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Mewtwo Psycho Cut Ice Beam Gigalith Smack Down Rock Slide Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche

How to get shiny Zapdos in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Unfortunately, shiny Zapdos doesn't look that different from standard Zapdos in Pokemon Go. To the point where when Zapdos was originally released, Niantic accidentally gave it the shiny sprite instead of the standard one! That has since been fixed, but shiny Zapdos only looks slightly different. Nevertheless, it's another one to catch for the shiny collection. If you do have an encounter with a shiny Zapdos, remember it has a 100% catch rate after a raid, like all shiny legendaries!

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go trading | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | Pokemon Go Remote Raid Pass | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions | Pokemon Go cheats