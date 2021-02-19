Pokemon Go Moltres counters - how to beat the legendary fire bird in raids

All the best Moltres counters to defeat it in Pokemon Go raids

Pokemon Go Moltres counters
While the obvious Pokemon Go Moltres counters are Water-types, taking down the fiery legendary bird isn't quite that simple. Defeating Moltres in Pokemon Go – like all the legendary raids – requires some semblance of strategy, even if it isn't as difficult as some of the others in the game. Battling Moltres in raids does give you the chance to catch a shiny Moltres though, so even if you've got a couple of Moltres you've been hanging on to for a few years, it's still worth doing some more raids. Here are all of the best Pokemon Go Moltres counters.

Moltres Key Info

Type: Fire/Flying
Weaknesses: Rock (x2), Water, Electric
Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Fairy
Boosted Weather: Sunny/Windy
100% IVs: 1980 (L20) / 2475 (L25)

Moltres is a Fire/Flying-type, which means that the best Moltres counters are all one type; Rock. Rock type moves do double the damage compared to Electric and Water-types – the other two typical Fire/Flying-type counters – so you absolutely should be prioritising them, outside of a couple of options. Here are all the best Moltres counters for raids in Pokemon Go.

PokemonMoveset
RampardosSmack Down/Rock Slide
RhyperiorSmack Down/Rock Wrecker
TerrakionSmack Down/Rock Slide
TyranitarSmack Down/Stone Edge
GigalithSmack Down/Rock Slide
LandorusRock Throw/Rock Slide
AerodactylRock Throw/Rock Slide
OmastarRock Throw/Rock Slide
GolemRock Throw/Stone Edge
Alolan GolemRock Throw/Stone Edge
ArcheopsWing Attack/Ancient Power
Mega BlastoiseWater Gun/Hydro Cannon
RegirockRock Throw/Stone Edge
AggronSmack Down/Stone Edge
LunatoneRock Throw/Rock Slide

Pokemon Go Moltres moveset

Pokemon Go Moltres counters

Moltres has two different potential fast moves and four charged moves, most of which are Fire-type, with one Flying and one Rock-type move thrown into the mix. This is a great sign for the Rock-type counters above, because they resist both Fire and Flying-type moves, so all the counters should be safe and sound from taking too much damage.

Fast MovesCharged Moves
Fire SpinOverheat
Wing AttackFire Blast
Heat Wave
Ancient Power

How to catch a shiny Moltres in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Moltres counters

Shiny Moltres – like all the other shiny legendaries in Pokemon Go – has much higher odds of showing up after a successful raid than a standard wild Pokemon encounter being shiny. You have a 5% chance of Moltres being shiny during the catch phase, and if you are lucky enough to find one, use a Pinap Berry rather than a Golden Razz because it has a 100% catch chance, as long as you land your throw. Result!

