Pokemon Go Moltres counters - how to beat the legendary fire bird in raids

While the obvious Pokemon Go Moltres counters are Water-types, taking down the fiery legendary bird isn't quite that simple. Defeating Moltres in Pokemon Go – like all the legendary raids – requires some semblance of strategy, even if it isn't as difficult as some of the others in the game. Battling Moltres in raids does give you the chance to catch a shiny Moltres though, so even if you've got a couple of Moltres you've been hanging on to for a few years, it's still worth doing some more raids. Here are all of the best Pokemon Go Moltres counters.

Pokemon Go Moltres counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Moltres Key Info Type: Fire/Flying

Weaknesses: Rock (x2), Water, Electric

Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Fairy

Boosted Weather: Sunny/Windy

100% IVs: 1980 (L20) / 2475 (L25)

Moltres is a Fire/Flying-type, which means that the best Moltres counters are all one type; Rock. Rock type moves do double the damage compared to Electric and Water-types – the other two typical Fire/Flying-type counters – so you absolutely should be prioritising them, outside of a couple of options. Here are all the best Moltres counters for raids in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Moveset Rampardos Smack Down/Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down/Rock Wrecker Terrakion Smack Down/Rock Slide Tyranitar Smack Down/Stone Edge Gigalith Smack Down/Rock Slide Landorus Rock Throw/Rock Slide Aerodactyl Rock Throw/Rock Slide Omastar Rock Throw/Rock Slide Golem Rock Throw/Stone Edge Alolan Golem Rock Throw/Stone Edge Archeops Wing Attack/Ancient Power Mega Blastoise Water Gun/Hydro Cannon Regirock Rock Throw/Stone Edge Aggron Smack Down/Stone Edge Lunatone Rock Throw/Rock Slide

Pokemon Go Moltres moveset

(Image credit: Niantic)

Moltres has two different potential fast moves and four charged moves, most of which are Fire-type, with one Flying and one Rock-type move thrown into the mix. This is a great sign for the Rock-type counters above, because they resist both Fire and Flying-type moves, so all the counters should be safe and sound from taking too much damage.

Fast Moves Charged Moves Fire Spin Overheat Wing Attack Fire Blast Heat Wave Ancient Power

How to catch a shiny Moltres in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Moltres – like all the other shiny legendaries in Pokemon Go – has much higher odds of showing up after a successful raid than a standard wild Pokemon encounter being shiny. You have a 5% chance of Moltres being shiny during the catch phase, and if you are lucky enough to find one, use a Pinap Berry rather than a Golden Razz because it has a 100% catch chance, as long as you land your throw. Result!

