All the movie release dates coming your way in 2019 and 2020

2019 may be drawing to a close, but there are several 2020 movie release dates that you should be pinning to your calendars and making New Year’s Resolutions to go and see. After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has finished dominating the universe, there are several smaller indie titles, and the usual wave of big-budget blockbusters to look forward to – and the 12 months ahead have been recapped in our chronological movie release dates list.

Like video game movies? The Sonic movie is speeding into sight in February after a well-publicised delay. Need your superhero fix? Marvel Phase 4 begins in earnest in May with the Black Widow movie. With awards season fast approaching, there’s even time to squeeze in plenty of hotly-anticipated movies that the whole world will be buzzing about come the Oscars. And you can finally be the person who lets everyone know they’ve seen all the Best Picture contenders.

In the next few weeks alone, there’s Little Women, 1917, and Cats. Plus, we’ve even zeroed in on the ever-changing movie release dates in both the US and UK. Rise of Skywalker is out a day earlier in the UK, for example, so it’s worth knowing now about all the staggered releases rather than just hours before.

Make sure you bookmark and keep checking back, too. Our movie release dates list is continually being updated. See something in bold? That’s a brand-new entry, ready for you to start getting excited about.

Whether you’re looking to plan out nights at the movies for 2020, or just want a quiet night in with Disney Plus or everything new on Netflix, there’s so much on offer across the next few months: here is every movie release date you need to know about.

Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Dead Kids [Netflix] – December 1

Let’s Dance [Netflix] – December 4

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby [Netflix] – December 5

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (UK) [Cinema] – December 6

Marriage Story [Netflix] – December 6

Motherless Brooklyn (UK) – December 6

6 Underground [Netflix] – December 13

Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie (US) [Cinema] – December 13

Jumanji: The Next Level [Cinema] – December 13

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (UK) [Cinema] – December 19

Cats [Cinema] – December 20

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (US) [Cinema] – December 20

Togo [Disney Plus] – December 20

The Two Popes [Netflix] – December 20

1917 (US) [Cinema] – December 25

Little Women (US) [Cinema] – December 25

Spies in Disguise (US) [Cinema] - December 25

Spies in Disguise (UK) [Cinema] - December 26

The App [Netflix] – December 26

Little Women (UK) [Cinema] - December 27

January 2020

Jojo Rabbit (UK) [Cinema] – January 1

Spinning Out [Netflix] – January 1

The Gentlemen (UK) [Cinema] – January 1

The Grudge (US) [Cinema] – January 3

Three Christs (US) [Cinema] – January 3

1917 (UK) [Cinema] – January 10

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (US) [Cinema] – January 10

Just Mercy (US) [Cinema] – January 10

The Informer (US) [Cinema] – January 10

The Runaways (UK) [Cinema] – January 10

Underwater (US) [Cinema] – January 10

A Hidden Life (UK) [Cinema] – January 17

Bad Boys For Life [Cinema] – January 17

Bombshell (UK) [Cinema] – January 17

Doolittle (US) [Cinema] – January 17

Just Mercy (UK) [Cinema] – January 17

Plus One (UK) [Cinema] – January 17

Waves (UK) [Cinema] – January 17

Weathering With You [Cinema] – January 17

Color Out of Space (US) [Cinema] – January 24

Panga (UK) [Cinema] – January 24

The Gentlemen (US) [Cinema] – January 24

The Last Full Measure (US) [Cinema] – January 24

The Personal History of David Copperfield (UK) [Cinema] – January 24

The Turning [Cinema] – January 24

Beanpole (US) [Cinema] – January 29

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (UK) [Cinema] – January 31

Gretel & Hansel (US) [Cinema] – January 31

Grudge (UK) [Cinema] – January 31

Queen & Slim (UK) [Cinema] – January 31

Rhythm Section [Cinema] – January 31

The Lighthouse (UK) [Cinema] – January 31

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (UK) [Cinema] – January 31

The Traitor (US) [Cinema] – January 31

February 2020

And Then We Danced (US) [Cinema] – February 7

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) [Cinema] – February 7

Doolittle (UK) [Cinema] – February 7

Mr. Jones (UK) [Cinema] – February 7

The Lodge (US) [Cinema] – February 7

Underwater (UK) [Cinema] – February 7

Emma (UK) [Cinema] – February 14

Fantasy Island [Cinema] – February 14

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (US) [Cinema] – February 14

Sonic the Hedgehog [Cinema] – February 14

The Call of the Wild (UK) [Cinema] – February 21

Bloodshot (US) [Cinema] – February 21

Emma (US) [Cinema] – February 21

Greed (UK) [Cinema] – February 21

Like a Boss (UK) [Cinema] – February 21

The Call of the Wild (US) [Cinema] – February 21

Bloodshot (UK) [Cinema] – February 28

Color Out of Space (UK) [Cinema] – February 28

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (UK) [Cinema] – February 28

The Invisible Man [Cinema] – February 28

Wendy [Cinema] – February 28

March 2020

Onward (US) [Cinema] – March 6

Sorry We Missed You (US) [Cinema] – March 6

The Way Back (US) [Cinema] – March 6

A Quiet Place: Part II [Cinema] – March 20

Mulan [Cinema] – March 27

Peter Rabbit 2 (UK) [Cinema] – March 27

The Queen’s Corgi (US) [Cinema] – March 27

April 2020

New Mutants (US) [Cinema] – April 3

No Time to Die (UK) [Cinema] – April 3

New Mutants (UK) [Cinema] – April 8

No Time to Die (US) [Cinema] – April 8

Antebellum [Cinema] – April 24

May 2020

Black Widow [Cinema] – May 1

The Personal History of David Copperfield (US) [Cinema] – May 1

Scoob! [Cinema] – May 15

The Woman in the Window [Cinema] – May 15

Fast & Furious 9 [Cinema] – May 22

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run [Cinema] – May 22

Artemis Fowl [Cinema] – May 29

June 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 [Cinema] – June 5

Candyman [Cinema] – June 12

Soul [Cinema] – June 19

Top Gun: Maverick (US) [Cinema] – June 26

July 2020

Free Guy (UK) [Cinema] – July 1

Free Guy (US) [Cinema] – July 3

Ghostbusters [Cinema] – July 10

Minions 2 (UK) [Cinema] – July 10

Tenet [Cinema] – July 17

Top Gun: Maverick (UK) [Cinema] – July 17

Jungle Cruise [Cinema] – July 24

Morbius [Cinema] – July 31

August 2020

Infinite [Cinema] – August 7

Bill & Ted Face the Music [Cinema] – August 21

September 2020

Monster Hunter (US) [Cinema] – September 4

The Conjuring 3 [Cinema] – September 11

The King’s Man (UK) [Cinema] – September 16

The King’s Man (US) [Cinema] – September 18

Last Night in Soho (UK) [Cinema] – September 18

Last Night in Soho (US) [Cinema] – September 25

The Many Saints of Newark [Cinema] – September 25

October 2020

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (US) [Cinema] – October 2

Venom 2 [Cinema] – October 2

Death on the Nile [Cinema] – October 9

The Witches (US) [Cinema] – October 9

Halloween Kills (US) [Cinema] – October 16

Snake Eyes (US) [Cinema] – October 16

The Witches (UK) [Cinema] – October 16

G.I. Joe (UK) [Cinema] – October 23

November 2020

Eternals [Cinema] – November 6

Deep Water (US) [Cinema] – November 13

Red Notice (US) [Cinema] – November 13

Godzilla vs. Kong [Cinema] – November 20

Raya and the Last Dragon [Cinema] – November 27

December 2020