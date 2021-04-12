Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone gold ahead of launch next month

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone gold ahead of launching next month in May.

Late last week, Mass Effect Legendary Edition project director Mac Walters revealed that the remastered trilogy had gone gold. The Mass Effect trilogy re-release is due to launch next month on May 14, so this is welcome news for those looking forward to delving back into Shepard's adventures next month.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone GOLD! It's been quite a journey - time to celebrate briefly. Maybe even dance a little... if that's you're thing. #MassEffect #Legendary pic.twitter.com/cvDmGjFrSiApril 9, 2021 See more

EA and BioWare have rewarded patient Mass Effect fans with a comparison between the original trilogy and Legendary Edition over the last few weeks.

Shortly before that, BioWare community manager Jay Ingram laid out some more specific changes for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition in a new blog post. Ingram began by speaking of changes made to the original Mass Effect, namely how you won't need thermal clips to "reload" your weapons, but the cooldown timer for your weapons will decrease much quicker.

Additionally, weapons will handle much smoother in the original Mass Effect, with far less reticle bloom, and the camera for aiming down the sights of your weapon has also been improved. Individual characters have also been tweaked so that now all classes can wield any weapon type. In short, BioWare is really trying hard to make the oldest game in the Mass Effect trilogy far more welcoming and easier to play for those who never experienced it back in the day.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition releases on May 14 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S through backwards compatibility. There's plenty to look forward to with the remastered package, which will be more than enough to tide us over until the mysterious Mass Effect 5 begins to take shape.

