June's X-Men and Avengers titles ramp up the road to Marvel summer event Judgment Day and introduce History's Mightiest Heroes

Marvel is gearing up for its big summer event Judgment Day, which the publisher has now also subtitled AXE: Judgment Day, with AXE referring to the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals, the three major players in the conflict.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

With the major summer story on the horizon, Marvel is showing off advance solicitations for some of the key June releasing titles from the X-Men and Avengers franchises that will factor into AXE: Judgment Day, starting with the core X-Men title from Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz.

June 1's X-Men #12 is billed as the end of the first year of Duggan and Larraz's run on the title and marks the lead-up to the second annual Hellfire Gala event, which will include a new fan vote to add members to the core X-Men roster. Marvel promises the issue will tie together numerous plots from Duggan and Larraz's run so far, including the team's struggles with the villainous Doctor Stasis and the alien weirdness of Gameworld.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Meanwhile, in June 29's Immortal X-Men #4 from writer Kieron Gillen and artist Michele Bandini, the upcoming title delves into Emma Frost's efforts to plan a new Hellfire Gala without a hitch - something that seems unlikely to go off as planned given the rising tensions in the Krakoan leadership of the Quiet Council which form the core conflict of Immortal X-Men.

Finally, in another corner of the Marvel Universe, the Avengers are lost in time and will face off with Mephisto, who has been bedeviling them (pun fully intended) throughout writer Jason Aaron's run.

June 22's Avengers #57 from Aaron and artist Javier Garron will team the Avengers up with other incarnations of Marvel legacy heroes, or as Marvel puts it, History’s Mightiest Heroes, such as Sgt. Szardos, the Soldier Supreme of WWII and the Secret Invaders, his squadron of supernatural grunts.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

It's all leading to this summer's AXE: Judgment Day, in which the Avengers will apparently find themselves stuck in the middle of a fight between the X-Men and Eternals. Stay tuned for Marvel's full June 2022 solicitations coming later this month.

Will Judgment Day make Newsarama's list of the best Marvel Comics stories of all time someday?