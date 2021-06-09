Ghost of Tsushima fans are organizing a 'Return to Tsushima' event for next month

Ghost of Tsushima players are trying to organize a "Return to Tsushima" event to celebrate the game's first anniversary.

Just below, you can see the call to arms on the official Ghost of Tsushima subreddit. The players are clearly taking inspiration from Bloodborne's Return to Yharnam event, where fans repopulate the game once per year. With Ghost of Tsushima's proposed Return to Tsushima event, fans are trying to get in influx of players for the online Legends mode.

If you're unfamiliar with the mode itself, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is an online co-op multiplayer mode, which developer Sucker Punch released shortly after the game's debut last summer. Players fight against waves of increasingly strong enemies in groups of two, three, or four samurai warriors, and there are even full-blown raid missions to take on.

It's easy to see why Ghost of Tsushima fans are trying to repopulate servers for the game's Legends mode. It's pretty likely that the player count will have dwindled a little since the mode was added last year, and since Legends relies on online matchmaking to put players together in missions, you need a populated server to stand a better chance of successfully completing the mode.

Right now, there's well over a month to go until the first anniversary of Ghost of Tsushima rolls around on July 17. At the time of writing, the original post on the game's subreddit was only published six hours ago, but has already received hundreds of upvotes and positive comments from players who want to take part in the Return to Tsushima event next month.

Aside from repopulating the game's online servers, players want to send a clear message to developer Sucker Punch about their adoration for the Legends mode. The original subreddit post acknowledges that "multiplayer isn't for everyone," and it's not hard to imagine how an online mode could have been a risky endeavour for Sucker Punch. These fans want to show the developer that adding the online mode was definitely the right move.

Recently, as speculation about a potential Ghost of Tsushima sequel rolls on, it seems as though the developer is retaining an interest in multiplayer. A recent job posting in April at the developer teased a "spectacular multiplayer game" in development at the studio, and this understandably caused speculation that the Legends mode would be returning for the sequel. There's certainly no shortage of speculation about a Ghost of Tsushima sequel.

Ghost of Tsushima tips | Ghost of Tsushima map | Ghost of Tsushima best armor | Ghost of Tsushima best skills | Ghost of Tsushima best charms | Ghost of Tsushima Mythic Tales | How long is Ghost of Tsushima | Ghost of Tsushima Shinto Shrines | Ghost of Tsushima Bamboo Strikes | Ghost of Tsushima duels | Ghost of Tsushima Hot Springs | Ghost of Tsushima Fox Dens | Ghost of Tsushima Komatsu Forge | How to get the grappling hook in Ghost of Tsushima | Ghost of Tsushima horse | Ghost of Tsushima supplies | Ghost of Tsushima observe leader