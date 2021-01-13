Ghost of Tsushima sequel further hinted at in a new job listing

A new job listing at developer Sucker Punch points to a Ghost of Tsushima sequel being in production.

A job listing on Sucker Punch's website calls for a combat designer who has "played Ghost of Tsushima and understands its core combat systems." Additionally, the roll calls for an individual who can "polish and balance enemies, player abilities and progression systems," all of which were featured in Ghost of Tsushima when it launched last year.

This isn't the first time that a job listing at developer Sucker Punch has strongly hinted at a Ghost of Tsushima sequel. Last year in October, a job listing called for a writer who has a "desire to write stories set in feudal Japan," a pretty strong indication that Sucker Punch was looking to build on the world established in Ghost of Tsushima.

The possibility of a Ghost of Tsushima sequel shouldn't be a massive surprise, given the game's huge success on PS4 last year. Sucker Punch's epic managed to ship upwards of 1.9 million copies in around a month, making it the fastest-selling new IP for PlayStation ever. Additionally, it was revealed in November that the game had topped sales of 5 million copies around the world, making it one of Sony's best-selling new IPs ever.

Ghost of Tsushima has received plenty of new content after launch, including an online co-op mode called Legends, which spawned a full Raid late last year. If you're yet to play Sucker Punch's game or plan on revisiting it on the PS5, it actually runs in a fantastic 60FPS thanks to the console's game boost feature.

