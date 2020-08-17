Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer coming this fall in a free update

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a multiplayer co-op mode coming to Sucker Punch's samurai adventure in a free update later this fall.

Senior game designer Darren Bridges revealed Legends in a new PlayStation Blog post . Legends was explicitly designed to be played with at least two people, he says, so it'll let you group up with friends or find a party via matchmaking. Note that you will need a PlayStation Plus subscription to join in.

Rather than an extension of the story of protagonist Jin Sakai, Legends focuses on the supernatural battles of four new characters based on legends in the main game. These characters also represent the mode's four playable classes: the samurai, hunter, ronin, or assassin. Together, they'll encounter "locations and enemies inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology" that make for levels with "an emphasis on cooperative combat and action."

Legends will support three mission types, starting with co-op story missions that can only be played by two people – you and a buddy. Bridges says these will be "building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner."

There are also four-player survival missions where you fight increasingly difficult waves of enemies which include Oni demons wielding magic. Finally, there's a four-player raid which will "send you and your partners to an entirely new realm to challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy." I have to admit, I never expected a single-player game like Ghost of Tsushima to get a raid, but now that Sucker Punch has brought it up, I'm dying to see what it looks like.