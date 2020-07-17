Ghost of Tsushima Charms guide: The best charm builds for Fighting, Stealth, and Archery

Ghost of Tsushima charms let you provide Jin with new skills in battle, or buff his statistics so he can hit harder and survive longer. Many of the minor charms are gained at random as rewards for story and side missions, but there are also some secret major charms provided as rewards for climbing to the top of shrines, and others that are available to players for fulfilling certain criteria tied to the side content in Ghost of Tsushima. In this guide, we’re going to run through some of the best Ghost of Tsushima charms, as well as group sets of charms under certain play styles such as fighting, stealth, and archery so you can really fine-tune your build.

Best Ghost of Tsushima charms

The charms listed below include our picks for the best charms in Ghost of Tsushima, regardless of your play style. They’re well worth equipping once found so you can improve Jin’s skills - the Charm of Inari, in particular, is worth seeking out first, as it will make all of the game’s upgrades much easier to attain. The Charm of Toxic Demise is right at the top too, as if you upgrade your Wind Chime capacity, you can simply throw all eight of them into a Mongol camp and clear it without combat.

Charm of Inari

Increases supplies, predator hides, bamboo and yew wood gained from collecting

Pray at Arrow Peak Shrine in Izuhara

Charm of Toxic Demise

Wind Chimes release poison vapours that kill enemies when they pick them up

Unlocked via a legend tier increase (complete tales and side objectives to build your legend)

Charm of Inari’s Might

Increase health/melee damage by a massive amount

Complete Inari Shrines after unlocking all charm slots

Charm of Silence

Reduces enemy detection speed by 15% and increases Resolve gains by a massive amount

Complete Inari Shrines after unlocking all charm slots

Charm of Hidden Blades

Throw two additional Kunai (legend rank increase)

Unlocked via a legend tier increase (complete tales and side objectives to build your legend)

Charm of Uneven Standing

Sticky bombs knock down affected targets, leaving them vulnerable for longer

Unlocked via a legend tier increase (complete tales and side objectives to build your legend)

Charm of Resistance III

Reduces all damage by a major amount

Complete tales with the ‘Minor Defense Charm’ reward

Ghost of Tsushima charms: Fighting build

This build is for the players who want to dominate in combat – it’s focused on reducing damage dealt to Jin and improving damage dealt to his enemies, as well as providing a few important skills that can save you in a bind, and keeping your Resolve at a decent level in combat. Both the Minor and Major charms here focus on making combat easier – just make sure to unlock the Iron Will Technique so you can receive the health-boosting benefit from the Charm of Izanami, if you get downed.

Charm of Izanami

Iron Will revives you at 50% of your maximum health

Pray at Marsh Rock Shrine in Toyotama

Charm of Mizu-No-Kami

Parries, Perfect Parries and Perfect Dodges are easier to perform

Pray at Spring Falls Shrine in Izuhara

Charm of Dual Destruction II

Attacks have a 10% chance to deal double damage

Complete tales with the ‘Minor Melee Charm’ reward

Charm of Rejuvenation

Slowly recover up to 2 resolve while in combat

Complete tales with the ‘Minor Defense Charm’ reward

Charm of Fortitude

20% chance to survive lethal damage and gain resolve

Complete tales with the ‘Minor Defense Charm’ reward

Charm of Unyielding II

Majorly reduces damage taken while at 50% health or less

Complete tales with the ‘Minor Defense Charm’ reward

Ghost of Tsushima charms: Stealth build

This stealth-focused charm build will help you creep through the shadows undetected, making it so stealth attacks from grass are unseen, and enemies will stop searching for Jin if you manage to alert them – if you haven’t taken them out with the poison arrows already. It also includes the useful Wind Chimes poison trick mentioned earlier, the ultimate stealthy ability in Ghost of Tsushima.

Charm of Hoori-No-Mikoto

Remain hidden when Assassinating enemies from grass

Pray at Turtle Rock Shrine in Toyotama

Charm of Toxic Demise

Wind Chimes release poison vapours that kill enemies when they pick them up

Unlocked via a legend tier increase (complete tales and side objectives to build your legend)

Yuriko’s Keepsake

Arrows have a 15% chance to poison enemies

Complete Yuriko’s Tales of Tsushima

Charm of Hidden Sight

Enemies stop hunting for you 40% faster

Complete tales with the ‘Minor Stealth Charm’ reward

Charm of Enduring Affliction

Status effects last 50% longer and deal 50% more damage

Complete tales with the ‘Minor Utility Charm’ reward

Charm of Silence

Reduces enemy detection speed by 15% and increases Resolve gains by a massive amount

Complete Inari Shrines after unlocking all charm slots

Ghost of Tsushima charms: Archery build

This charm build is all about making Jin the ultimate archer. The buffs we recommend render his arrows silent, and focus on replenishing his stock of ammo as he takes down enemies in combat. There’s also the added benefit of improved reload speed and arrow damage, as well as adding a deadly poison tick to each shot.

Charm of Izanagi

Landing a headshot has a 40% chance to return an arrow

Pray at Winding Mountain Shrine in Izuhara

Charm of Azumi-No-Isora

Arrows are silent on impact

Pray at Cloud Ridge Shrine in Toyotama

Charm of Swift Return

Missed standard arrows have a 25% chance of being recoverable

Complete tales with the ‘Minor Ranged Charm’ reward

Charm of Efficiency

15% increase to nocking and reload speeds

Complete tales with the ‘Minor Ranged Charm’ reward

Charm of Precision

Moderate increase to arrow damage

Complete tales with the ‘Minor Ranged Charm’ reward

Yuriko’s Keepsake

Arrows have a 15% chance to poison enemies

Complete Yuriko’s Tales of Tsushima

