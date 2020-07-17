How long is Ghost of Tsushima? If we're talking down to the second, then almost everyone who plays the game is going to have a different answer. So bear in mind that your mileage may vary in how long it takes you to beat Ghost of Tsushima, but we've got some general estimations, including how long it takes if you only do the story, and how long it takes to 100% complete everything. Here are all the details on the Ghost of Tsushima length you need to know before jumping in to Jin Sakai's adventure.

How long does it take to beat Ghost of Tsushima?

(Image credit: Sony)

As is the case with most open world games with lots of filler content, Ghost of Tsushima is a long game. If you spend as much time with the breathtaking photo mode as we did, you can expect the hours to start piling up. As a general baseline though, you're looking at 50-60 hours to 100% complete Ghost of Tsushima and earn the platinum trophy. That's how long it took me to complete everything, including finding all artefacts and collectibles.

If you only want to beat the main story however, expect to spend much less time with the game. You're probably looking at 20-25 hours if you only do story missions. Want to mainly focus on the story but also pick up side quests here and there, along with most of the Mongol camps to reveal the map? Around 35-40 hours would be a solid estimation.

Again, your experience may differ depending on what difficulty you play on, how slowly you explore the world, and if you fast travel or saunter everywhere on horseback. One thing's for certain though; don't expect to breeze through Ghost of Tsushima in a weekend.

