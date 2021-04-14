Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch is hiring for a “spectacular multiplayer game”

Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch’s next game could be a multiplayer title, if their latest job posting is anything to go by.

Sucker Punch, the Sony studio behind last year’s hit Ghost of Tsushima is hiring for a new title and it looks like there will be a multiplayer component to the team’s next game. There is currently a job listing for a Multiplayer/Network Programmer on the Sucker Punch website (via Gaming Route ).

The job listing title alone is enough to tell us that Sucker Punch is working, or at least is interested in working on multiplayer titles, but there are some more details in the listing that delve deeper into the role. There is mention of “cloud systems, peer-to-peer, and peer-to-server communication” as well as crafting gameplay features that “empower online gameplay experiences”.

In fact, the job listing specifically mentions a "spectacular multiplayer game", which heavily implies that this will be a primarily multiplayer game, rather than just a multiplayer mode attached to another title.

Sucker Punch has dabbled in multiplayer gaming before, with the Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends multiplayer mode which added two-player story missions and four-player survival missions to the base game. So, whatever the team is working on now, it obviously hasn’t lost its appetite for bringing multiplayer modes into its games.

We’ve seen some glimpses of what Sucker Punch is working on next thanks to career websites, with one developer in the team noting on their LinkedIn that they were working on a Ghost of Tsushima PS5 game back in January. This could either be a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, or a PS5 port of the original game.