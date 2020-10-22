First Ghost of Tsushima: Legends raid Tale of Iyo opens October 30

The first raid for Ghost of Tsushima's newly released Legends multiplayer mode will open next week on Friday, October 30.

Developer Sucker Punch confirmed the raid release date in a blog post published earlier today. The Tale of Iyo raid will require a pre-made team, so unlike the co-op missions, you won't be able to rely on matchmaking to group up. Sucker Punch also specified that a full team of four is required, so you'll need three friends to participate.

It sounds like you'll want to be comfortable with your teammates anyway, as the Tale of Iyo is considerably more difficult than previous multiplayer content. For starters, it's spread across three chapters. Sucker Punch advised players that "you'll want to have your gear at KI level 100 as an absolute minimum before you attempt to take on this challenge," and stressed that "excellent coordination and communication" are required.

The raid is the highlight, but there's more in store for Legends. Weekly challenges are also coming to the multiplayer mode, with one two-player story mission and one four-player survival mission featured each week with custom modifiers. Both missions will be set to nightmare difficulty, and they'll rotate every Friday at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. The highest-scoring teams will be listed on mission leaderboards, and everyone who completes the missions "along with all bonus objectives" will receive "max-level gear that will help you become raid raidy."

I'm still waiting for it to sink in that Ghost of Tsushima , one of the best single-player experiences of the year, has now integrated a free, full-fat loot-slasher complete with a raid. With more than two million online matches already plate, Legends is clearly popular among players, so it will likely remain supported for some time, albeit not to the extent of a dedicated live service game.