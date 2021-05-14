Fortnite Week 9 quests - how to tick off all of the Epic Quests in Season 6 Week 9

The Fortnite Week 9 quests have arrived, and we hope you like spending time in the Storm because that's where over half of them are taking place. You'll need to heal yourself then get blasted with a Shockwave Grenade in there for these Fortnite quests, before you survive ten Storm phases then do some building in it too. Elsewhere you'll have to purchase a Rift from one of the NPCs selling them in Fortnite, before hunting down a boar and chasing a chicken. If you're looking for pointers on any of these tasks then you've come to the right place, as we've got the lowdown on how to beat all of the Fortnite Week 9 quests.

Fortnite Week 9 quests Season 6

Stage 1 of 3: Activate a Rift by purchasing it from a Character (1)

Stage 2 of 3: Hunt a Boar (1)

Stage 3 of 3: Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken (1)





Stage 1 of 4: Gain health in the Storm (1)

Stage 2 of 4: Shockwave Grenade yourself while in the Storm (1)

Stage 3 of 4: Survive Storm phases (5)

Stage 4 of 4: Build in the Storm (10)

If you'd like a helping hand to get through any of those assignments, then let us explain all the details required for every one of the Fortnite Week 9 quests in Season 6:

Activate a Rift by purchasing it from a Character

There are certain Fortnite characters you can purchase a Rift from, to launch yourself up into the sky where you can redeploy your glider. They are Cabbie in Lazy Lake, Castaway Jonesy on the island northeast of Steamy Stacks, Raz in Colossal Crops, Rebirth Raven in the house northwest of Sweaty Sands, Willow in Weeping Woods, or Bunker Jonesy in one of many random locations.

Hunt a Boar

There are a number of places around the island to find Fortnite boars, but the best location is the south side of Colossal Crops as there are several in the area and they're inside a pen so won't go roaming off.

Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken

Again, Fortnite chickens are found in various locations on the map, though Colossal Crops and east of Pleasant Park are good places to look. Get close to a bird, then chase it around for seven seconds as it runs away.

Gain health in the Storm

You can use med kits, bandages, and certain Fortnite foraged items to gain health, so ensure you have one of them in your inventory then head into the Storm and use it.

Shockwave Grenade yourself while in the Storm

Look out for a purple Shockwave Grenade, then head into the Storm and blast yourself with it. If you attempt this in Team Rumble mode you remove the risk of being eliminated while heading to the Storm after finding a Shockwave Grenade.

Survive Storm phases

This should unlock naturally over the course of several matches, though you can always head to the center of the circle and try to remain hidden to increase the number of phases you survive. Avoid Team Rumble for this, as there are fewer Storm phases per match and they last longer.

Build in the Storm

Make sure you've got 100+ mats to hand, then head into the Storm and build 10 structures. You start a Team Rumble match with a supply of mats already, so can speed this process up in that mode.

