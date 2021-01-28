Fortnite Week 9 quests: How to resolve all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 9

We now have access to the Fortnite Week 9 quests, and there's more than a whiff of intrigue as you'll need to find a secret bunker, dance at a mysterious stone circle, and explore the wreckage of plane to find the flight recorder. In addition to those tasks, this list of Fortnite quests also sees you fighting against IO Guards to obtain information, and doing battle with a mighty Loot Shark to deal lots of damage, so you'll need to know where all of those things live in Fortnite. That's why we're here to help, so if there are any of these weekly challenges that are causing you grief then read for our rundown of how to beat all of the Fortnite Week 9 quests.

If you're encountering any problems with working through these tasks, we can point you in the right direction with this extra information on the complete set of Fortnite Week 9 quests in Season 5:

Shakedown an IO Guard (1)

You'll find IO Guards at plenty of locations around the island, including Coral Castle, Stealthy Stronghold, Steamy Stacks, Hunter's Haven, and Misty Meadows. Knock one of them down, then quickly approach them and follow the shakedown prompt before they're eliminated completely.

Find a hidden bunker (1)

You'll need to clear some existing structures to uncover a Fortnite hidden bunker, and we've got several locations to choose from in our separate guide.

Find the crashed plane's black box (1)

In order to find the Fortnite crashed plane black box, you'll first need to find the wreckage near Coral Castle, before interactive with the flight recorder.

Deal damage while in water (200)

This is easiest to tackle in Team Rumble mode, as long as the circle closes in on an area with a river, lake, or coast within reach. Hop in the water, then keep taking shots at your opponents until you hit the target. These challenges often count damage to NPCs too, so you could try attacking IO Guards in locations such as Lake Canoe and Rapid's Rest, or Loot Sharks while in water.

Emote at stone statues (1)

Unusual circles of Fortnite stone statues have appeared in several places, so head to one of their locations then break out your best dance emote.

Ride the Steamy Stacks (1)

Steamy Stacks is the power plant in the northeast corner of the map, and once you're there all you need to do is go inside either of the tall cooling towers to ride the thermals upwards.

Deal damage to a Loot Shark (500)

Loot Sharks spawn at the coast in a number of locations, including several around Coral Castle, one between Steamy Stacks and Dirty Docks, and a couple more on the south coast at Lumber Lodge and Camp Cod. Unload your weapons into the shark when you find one, but be prepared for evasive action as they will launch themselves out of the water to land a high damage attack on you.

