Fortnite Crashed Plane Black Box location: Where to find the crashed plane's black box in Fortnite

The Fortnite crashed plane black box is part of the wreckage of an aircraft marked with Ghost faction insignia, which has been strewn across part of the island for quite some time now, so clearly nobody wants to claim ownership of the mess they've left behind. Originally a landmark in its own right, it held on despite the area being partially swallowed up by the emergence of Coral Castle from the depths below, and for one of the Fortnite Week 9 quests you're going to need to search the area for the flight recorder to find out exactly what happened on this doomed journey.

Of course, not all players will be familiar with the site of this flight disaster in Fortnite, and even when you're in the area it's not obvious what you're actually looking for – fun fact, generally 'black boxes' aren't actually black, and are usually brightly colored to aid recovery after an accident has happened. However, this is not real life and the item you're looking for could take on a variety of appearances, so follow our guide to the Fortnite crashed plane black box location and you'll wrap up your investigation in no time.

Fortnite Crashed Plane Black Box location

The Fortnite Crashed Plane Black Box location is on the raised island to the southeast corner of Coral Castle, as nestled among the palm trees you'll find various sections of a destroyed aircraft. Although there is plenty of debris scattered around the crashed plane, it's most likely that the black box (which is a recording device) will be the reel to reel tape machinery found near the central fuselage section with a wing still attached. Go and interact with that, and you'll have taken care of another quest for the week.

