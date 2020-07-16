Fortnite Week 5 challenges: How to beat all of the weekly tasks

We've now got the Fortnite Week 5 challenges, and as we approach the halfway point in the season it's possible that a lot of these assignments are starting to feel a bit familiar. There hasn't actually been a huge variety in the regular Fortnite challenges we've been getting weekly, though perhaps Epic are gearing up to give us some more exciting tasks once the flood water has receded further to open up the island again. If you're in need of some assistance with any of these tests in Fortnite, then we'll show you how to use a firefly jar or flare gun, catch a bunch of fish over at the cliffs, and all the rest included in the Fortnite Week 5 challenges.

Fortnite Week 5 challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Search Chests at Sweaty Sands (7)

Eliminations at Retail Row (3)

Use a Firefly Jar or Flare Gun at Misty Meadows (1)

Land at The Yacht and finish top 25 (1)

Catch fish at Craggy Cliffs (5)

Upgrade a weapon at Salty Springs (1)

Collect Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks (4)

Here's the lowdown on what you have to do to clear all seven of the Fortnite Week 5 challenges:

Although Sweaty Sands has been ravaged by the floods, like many of the other named locations, there are still plenty of buildings to search for chests – the hotel on the east side and SofDeez ice cream parlour on the pier are both good places to aim for.

As always with this type of challenge, your success in getting eliminations in this area will come down to both personal skill and whether other players actually go there so you can fight them. If you're struggling, play Team Rumble mode until the circle closes around the Retail Row area.

Flare guns can be found as general loot, while fireflies can be collected if you spot them hovering around, usually near trees. It's easiest to go to Misty Meadows and look for one of these items there, so you don't have far to travel to use it once you track them down.

The Yacht is no longer a named location on the map, but is found along the north side in grid E1. Land on deck, then survive until the top 25 – if you're having trouble lasting that long, drop into a Squads match as you'll be in the top 25 almost as soon as you land.

Craggy Cliffs is another area which is no longer named on the map, but you'll find it along the north coast of the island in grid E1/E2. Find yourself a rod or a harpoon, then look for fishing spots on the water to catch some fish – if you keep casting the rod into any water in the area, you'll still catch fish but it'll take a bit longer.

Upgrading a weapon isn't usually much of a challenge, but this is made trickier as there doesn't seem to be an upgrade bench in Salty Springs. That means you'll need to find one of the upgrade bench items and take it to that area, before deploying it and using to upgrade a weapon. You'll also need a decent supply of all three mats, so it may be easier to attempt this in Team Rumble as you receive more materials in that mode.

If you want to collect all of the Fortnite Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks then you'll need to take to the skies as they're all hovering high above the area, and we've got all of their locations in our separate guide.

