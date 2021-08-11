Fortnite: Place video camera at different Landing Ship locations

If you're trying to place a Fortnite video camera at different Landing Ship locations then we have them all here. These little flip cams can be placed at 11 locations around the island map, and you need to visit three different places to tick off this week 10 quest.

Coming up we'll show you all the places on the island in Fortnite where you can go to find them, and where to place them specifically at each map location.

Fortnite video camera at different Landing Ship locations

You'll be able to place a Fortnite video camera at these 11 Landing Ship locations on the map. You'll find more than one camera at some places, but you have to place three at different locations so don't waste any time trying to tick more than one off in the same place. Find a cam spot, place it, and head on somewhere new.

These are the 11 named location on the map where you can place video camera at different Landing Ship locations:

Retail Row Slurpy Swamp Believer Beach Holly Hatchery Craggy Cliffs Steamy Stacks Dirty Docks Pleasant Park Misty Meadows Lazy Lake Boney Burbs

The actual cameras themselves look like blue outlines, like in the main image up top, and are usually placed around an area looking in. Unless you're passing through to get to the other side you won't need to go into any of the potential locations. You can just skirt around to make the drop.

1. Retail Row video camera locations

In the three trees south of the yellow house. Trees just north of Noms. Raised area west of the yellow house.

2. Slurpy Swamp video camera locations

By the covered bridge to the north. Next to the whiteboard and telescope to the south east near the bridge.

3. Holly Hatchery video camera location

Hill to the south near some rocks.

4. Believer Beach video camera location

By the yellow tent on the hill to the south east. On the hill overlooking the gas station.

5. Craggy Cliffs video camera location

By the tree and rocks to the east of the road in.

6. Steamy Stacks video camera location

Just left of the main entrance.

7. Dirty Docks video camera location

Hill overlooking the road in.

8. Pleasant Park video camera location

On a small hill to the north/north east.

9. Misty Meadows video camera location

Hill overlooking the road to the north.

10. Lazy Lake video camera location

By rock on a small hill to the north east.

11. Boney Burbs video camera locations

By the rocks to the north east. Next to the rock pile to the south.

