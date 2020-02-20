Fortnite season 2 trailers reveal Top Secret cinematic and new Battle Pass

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 trailers have gone live, showcasing this season's new spy theme and Battle Pass content.



After the longest season in Fortnite history came to a close this morning, two brand new trailers dropped, which also included a few appearances from one of Marvel's most beloved characters, Deadpool.



Kicking things off is the cinematic Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 trailer, which showcases a bunch of Fortnite characters – including Peely and Lynx – fleeing from enemies and taking part in their usual escapades. One by one, they each get activated via an earpiece and turn into super spies. Watch the trailer above and see if you can spot the very brief Deadpool cameos...

When Peely swings round in the bookcase, eagle-eyed viewers will spot Deadpool in the room behind, holding Peely's suit out for him like a devoted butler. We also get a look at one of the brand new skins which looks like a human-shaped version of the Pokemon Shaymin. When it moves away from the tree it's blending into, we also get a look at some Deadpool-inspired cravings where it had been previously standing.

As for the battle pass trailer, it starts off with a look at seven skins, including Peely's dapper new style. Three characters get mentioned specifically; Meowscles, the muscliest feline in the entire world; Midas, a man with a golden touch; and Maya, the first character who can seemingly be completely customisable with up to 3.8 million looks.

The trailer goes on to detail how players will be split between either Shadow or Ghost "variants", two skins that you can complete missions and challenges to unlock further skins and styles for.

It also sounds like players can directly influence how the map evolves throughout the season, with the narrator explaining there are "limited time operations that will change the fate of the island... forever". This includes a very Metal Gear Solid-esque scene showcasing players hiding in cardboard boxes. Finally, we get a brief look at TNTina; another new skin who seems to have a cel-shaded appearance, vastly different to the usual Fortnite style.

Make sure you read up on everything we know about the new Fortnite Deadpool skin