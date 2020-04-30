Fortnite Location Domination challenges: How to beat these additional assignments for Season 2

We've moved beyond the ten weeks of the regular season, but there's still some time to go until the new one so thankfully we have a set of Fortnite Location Domination challenges to help see us through the next month or so. These work a little bit differently to the weekly challenges we've had recently in Fortnite, as each one is split over three tiers with progressively higher targets, but also correspondingly better rewards for completing them:

Tier 1: 10,000 XP

Tier 2: 25,000 XP

Tier 3: 55,000 XP

For each of the Fortnite Location Domination challenges, we've listed the three tier targets in order, which should help you know how much more work you need to do to beat them. You've currently got until the start of June when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 kicks off to get through these tasks, but with some of the tier 3 targets set high you should start working on them as soon as possible. Read on, and we'll tell you how best to take on all of the Fortnite Location Domination challenges.

Fortnite Location Domination challenges Week 11

Eliminate players or Henchmen at Pleasant Park (5/10/100)

Helpfully, one of the Fortnite SHADOW safe houses is located under the soccer field in Pleasant Park, supplying a number of Henchmen in the area to eliminate. To speed up your progress, you could try playing Team Rumble matches and hope for the circle to close around Pleasant Park.

Open Chests locked by an ID Scanner at The Grotto (3/5/10)

To open chests locked by an ID Scanner, you either need to use one of the Fortnite phone booths to disguise yourself as a Henchman, or knock a Henchman and carry them over to the chest. Interact with the ID Scanner to open a chest at The Grotto, and tick one off this list.

Throw Henchmen overboard at The Yacht (3/5/10)

Head to The Yacht and knock a Henchman, then pick them up and follow the throw button prompt to yeet them into the sea.

Destroy Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet (3/7/15)

To destroy Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet in Fortnite, you need to head to one of those Fortnite landmarks then start smashing up the cheeky little garden ornaments.

Damage players at The Agency (500/1,500/10,000)

This is a tough total to reach, so you may be better off playing Team Rumble or Fortnite Spy Games modes and hoping for matches that centre around The Agency to ensure a supply of opponents to damage.

Collect metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars (250/750/1,500)

If you're out to collect metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars in Fortnite, then it's best to do so in Team Rumble mode as you harvest more materials in those matches, and make sure you're targeting weak points to maximise your yields.

Search ammo boxes at Lazy Lake (5/15/30)

Pretty self-explanatory, just head to Lazy Lake and get opening those little green crates of ammo.

Search chests at Retail Row (5/15/30)

Likewise, make your way to Retail Row and follow the chimes to locate chests, searching all of the houses and shops.

Catch fish at Slurpy Swamp (5/25/100)

There are a number of fishing spots in Slurpy Swamp, and you'll find some to the north, west, and southwest of the factory complex. Focus on fishing spots to start with, though you should still catch fish with at least some of your casts into the blue waters once those targets are exhausted.

Place top 10 after landing at Dirty Docks (3/6/10)

Unless you're a particularly proficient Fortnite player, your best bet after landing at Dirty Docks is to sneak off an hide somewhere, tracking the movement of the storm while staying out of sight until you reach the top 10. Jumping into a Squads match (on your own if necessary) may help with this, so you only need to be in the top 10 squads there which means outlasting fewer players overall.

Fortnite Location Domination challenges Week 13

Thanks to leaked files, we know that a second set of Fortnite Location Domination challenges will arrive on Thursday May 14, which will be Week 13 of the current season. We'll cover these in more detail when they release, but for now here are the upcoming challenges:

Eliminate players or Henchmen at The Rig (3/5/10)

Search ammo boxes at Sweaty Sands (7/10/18)

Eliminate players or Henchmen at The Shark (3/5/10)

Search chests at Craggy Cliffs (7/10/18)

Place top 10 after landing at Frenzy Farm (1/3/7)

Collect wood at Weeping Woods (500/1,500/3,000)

Destroy Teddy Bears Holly Hedges (1/3/7)

Apply Shields or Healing at Shanty Town or The Orchard (100/250/500)

Damage players at Salty Springs (300/900/2,500)

Catch Weapons at Misty Meadows (1/3/7)

