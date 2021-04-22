Fortnite Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie's Lighthouse locations - where to visit them all

If you're looking to visit Fortnite Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie's Lighthouse as part of the Fortnite Week 6 quests then we know where they are. These Fortnite landmarks are easy to find if you know what you're looking for but easy to miss otherwise. They're quite small and unassuming locations in the grand scheme of things and certainly not obvious to pick out as you're dropping in. So we've got them all marked on a map to make reaching them easy work. Once you know exactly what to look for it should be easy to visit Fortnite Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie's Lighthouse

Fortnite Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockies Lighthouse locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked the Fortnite Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie's Lighthouse locations on the map here. As you can see they're all on the south western side of the map with Fancy View and Rainbow Rentals fairly close together. Lockie's Lighthouse is the odd one out, being quite a distance away and separated by Coral Castle breaking a direct route to the other locations.

Fortnite Fancy View location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Fancy View is where John Wick AKA The Reaper lives and shouldn't be too hard to see sticking out the hillside if you're dropping in. It might be a little trickier to see from the ground though.

Fortnite Rainbow Rentals location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Rainbow Rentals has multicolored huts on the coastline so head for the sand and look for the five colored huts near some umbrellas and sun loungers.

Fortnite Lockie's Lighthouse location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Lockie's Lighthouse can be spotted from a considerable distance. The red and white tower is atop hill and stands out for miles around. Chances are if you end up anywhere in the south west area of the map you'll be able to see it.

