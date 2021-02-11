Fortnite Chocolate Boxes locations - Where to collect them in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row

Collecting Fortnite chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row is the perfect way to round up some romantic treats, just in time for Valentine's Day. These bright red heart-shaped boxes, emblazoned with the iconic llama profile in gold foil, have been tucked away in various named locations, and as part of the Fortnite Week 11 quests your job is to gather a trio of these confectionaries. As they're not particularly big, you could be spending a while searching around Fortnite to find these amorous delicacies, and that's why we're here to help. Let us guide you to all of the Fortnite chocolate boxes locations, and you'll be completing your gift selection in no time.

Fortnite Chocolate Boxes locations

There are a total of six Fortnite chocolate boxes locations, though with only two found in each area you'll need to visit a couple of places of interest across Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Retail Row to gather up three of the sweet treats in total. As a lot of these Fortnite chocolate boxes are hidden inside buildings, we've got a breakdown of where each of them can be found to save you having to search for them.

Fortnite Chocolate Boxes 1 - Pleasant Park

The first of the Fortnite chocolate boxes is located inside the yellow wood panelled house on the west side of Pleasant Park, on the desk in the ground floor room facing the driveway.

Fortnite Chocolate Boxes 2 - Pleasant Park

You'll find the second of the Fortnite chocolate boxes inside the house with light blue wood panelling at the southeast end of Pleasant Park – go up to the top floor and check the bedside drawers.

Fortnite Chocolate Boxes 3 - Holly Hedges

The third of the Fortnite chocolate boxes can be found on a bench in the small enclosed park to the north side of Holly Hedges.

Fortnite Chocolate Boxes 4 - Holly Hedges

You'll locate the fourth of the Fortnite chocolate boxes inside the house with green wood panelling to the southeast corner of Holly Hedges, on the table in the ground floor room.

Fortnite Chocolate Boxes 5 - Retail Row

The fifth of the Fortnite chocolate boxes is placed inside the brick and grey wood panelled house on the south side of Retail Row – head upstairs and check on the bed in the eastern bedroom.

Fortnite Chocolate Boxes 6 - Retail Row

You'll discover the sixth of the Fortnite chocolate boxes inside the Noms supermarket on the northeast side of Retail Row, on the middle of the three checkout till units.

