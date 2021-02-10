Fortnite Restaurant locations - How to serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant

Love is in the air, and Fortnite restaurants are the place to go if you want to know how to serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner. This aquatic character has tables set up outside the finest dining establishments on the island, but it's up to you to find one of them and interact with it to serve Fishstick and his date. This is one of the Fortnite Week 11 quests, which all have a Valentine's theme running through them, so if you're ready to play Cupid then you'll need to know which eateries in Fortnite will let you complete this task. We've already taken a tour of the food joints to identify the Fortnite restaurant locations that count, so follow our guide and serve up that special fare to the happy couple.

Fortnite Restaurant locations

Although there are various cafes, takeaways, and food trucks found around the island, there are only three actual Fortnite restaurants that reach the standards of fanciness required for this quest, which we've marked on the map above. You may already be familiar with the Sticks restaurant on the north coast as this has been there for a while, though The Pizza Pit and The Durrr Burger restaurants have relocated recently during the chaos that arrived with the Zero Point. If you want to know the exact Fortnite restaurant locations to serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner, then we have further individual details for each eatery.

Fortnite Restaurant - Sticks

The Sticks restaurant is in Craggy Cliffs, and the table is outside on the rear balcony to the north side of the building.

Fortnite Restaurant - The Pizza Pit

The Pizza Pit restaurant is northeast of Colossal Coliseum, and the table is outside by the southwest corner of the building.

Fortnite Restaurant - The Durrr Burger

The Durrr Burger restaurant is west of Weeping Woods, and the table is outside by the northeast corner of the building.

