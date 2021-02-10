Fortnite Rose locations - Where to find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard in Fortnite

We're unsure if a Fortnite rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard would still smell as sweet, but that's not a necessary distinction to draw here. What is important is knowing where to find this classic symbol of romance. The Fortnite rose locations are important for a quest that asks 'where to find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard in Fortnite' as one of the Fortnite Week 11 quests, and is in keeping with the overall Valentine's theme that ties them together. If you're all set to track down this amorous flower in Fortnite, then allow us to reveal both of the Fortnite rose locations at Steel Farm and The Orchard, but remember that you only need to find one of them to complete this quest.

Fortnite Rose locations

As the description of this quest states, you can find a Fortnite rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard, and we've marked both on the map above. You may well be familiar with the locations of Steel Farm and the Fortnite Orchard already from previous quests, as they've featured several times in the past, but even if you know where they are you still need to find the small flower once you get there. To help with that, we've got a breakdown for each of the Fortnite rose locations.

Fortnite Rose at Steel Farm

Steel Farm is found to the east and slightly north of Colossal Coliseum, and is marked by a red building up on a hill with a couple of large fields of corn behind it. Outside the northwest corner of the main building, near the front door and some crates of corn, you'll find the Fortnite rose underneath the window.

Fortnite Rose at The Orchard

The Orchard is found to the north and slightly east of Colossal Coliseum, just at the edge of the desert behind the Farmers Market. Between the two large fields of apple trees sits the farmhouse, which you should enter through the front door on the south side of the building. Just inside to your left you'll see a vase of flowers on a side table, and on the floor below this is a Fortnite rose ready for you to scoop it up.

