The Fortnite Among Us back bling has quickly become the hot new item players want to get hold of, and is maybe even as popular as the Fortnite Spider-Man Zero gear. It also represents a happy outcome to the previous disagreement between Among Us developer Innersloth and Fortnite developer Epic, with the former expressing their displeasure at how similar Impostors mode was to their own game, before Epic acknowledged and credited the inspiration while setting up the collaboration we see here. This exclusive item isn't available through the Item Store, so if you want to know the steps to follow then here's how to get the Among Us back bling in Fortnite.

How to get the Fortnite Among Us back bling (Image: © Epic Games) To get the Fortnite Among Us back bling, you need to buy Among Us from the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab) for $4.99 / £3.99, then next time you access the battle royale your customization items will be added to your locker. If you already own Among Us through the Epic Games Store, then you just need to buy any Among Us Stars pack (opens in new tab) to get these items, with $1.99 / £1.59 being the cheapest option available. Note that you cannot purchase any Stars packs until you own the base game, so unfortunately you can't use that as a shortcut to save money. With either of these purchases you'll receive the Fortnite Among Us Crewmate Back Bling in Red, Blue, Green, Pink, Orange, Black, White, Yellow, Brown, and Purple styles, plus the Distraction Dance Emote from Innersloth's game The Henry Stickmin Collection. Although this original purchase needs to be on PC via the Epic Games Store, once unlocked you can used these cosmetics in Fortnite on your account across all formats.

Fortnite Indiana Jones skin (Image credit: Epic Games) Here's when the Fortnite Indiana Jones skin unlocks and how to get his outfit when it does.

Naturally if the Fortnite Among Us back bling has caught your eye then you'll want to get it as soon as possible, but there's no immediate rush as according to the FAQ (opens in new tab) this promotion is running for a full year, expiring on June 9, 2023. As things currently stand, the only way to get these cosmetics is to make one of the above purchases through the Epic Games Store, but if you'd rather not do that or don't have access then there is still hope, as the Fortnite Among Us back bling and emote "will be available in the Fortnite in-game shop at a later date." There's no indication of when that will be, and as the promotion is running until June 2023 there could be a long wait for it to appear, but be patient and they will eventually be released for all players to purchase through the Item Shop.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite quests | Fortnite Tover Tokens | Fortnite characters | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite Reality Seeds | Fortnite Groovy Grove | Fortnite crashed IO Airships | Fortnite Zero Point