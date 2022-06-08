Where to find Fortnite Tover Tokens

Fortnite Tover Tokens are collectible items that are distributed all over the island, and by picking them up you can unlock a whole host of customization styles for the Snap skin. This Battle Pass outfit is supplied with "all assembly required" in Fortnite, and there are technically almost 8,000 different combinations you can craft once you've earned all of the distinct style options. Some are available now, while others will be added later on in the season, and we've got all of the Fortnite Tover Tokens locations revealed so far.

How to collect Fortnite Tover Tokens (Image: © Epic Games) To get Fortnite Tover Tokens to appear in the battle royale, you first need to purchase the Snap outfit from the Battle Pass screen. As this is on Page 1 and only costs 9 Battle Stars you should be able to do this very soon after buying the Battle Pass, but be aware that until you unlock Snap through this screen none of the Fortnite Tover Tokens will appear.

Fortnite Tover Tokens - Head

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Tover Tokens to unlock styles for Snap's Head can be found here:

Condo Canyon - Raw Power Head

Inside Knepley's Pawn Shop on the southwest side

On the roof garden of Classy Condos on the southeast side

Inside the waffle store on the northwest side

Lil' Shafty - Poptop Head

On the junction of two rail lines inside the upper mine

At the end of the rail line inside the lower mine north side

At the east side entrance to the mine

Rave Cave - Pimento Head

Inside the plane on the rollercoaster track to the north

Inside the giant Cuddle Team Leader head on the rollercoaster track

Inside the main Rave Cave area on the rollercoaster track

The Ruins - Sgt. Brush Head

At the top of the main ruin

At the bottom of the northeast steps

In the southeast corner of the main ruin

Sanctuary - Techa-Snap Head

Under the west walkway of the northwest building

On the paths east of the main central building

Between two fields of crops to the south

Shifty Shafts - 'Mato Head

Inside the highest shack up the mountain

Below the red shack on the east side of the mountain

Near the end of the tracks on the south side of the mountain

Fortnite Tover Tokens - Arm

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Tover Tokens to get styles for Snap's Arms are in these locations:

The Joneses - Mechbasher Arm

In the wooden shed on the northwest side

Near the camper van on the southwest side

Behind the red building on the southeast side

Logjam Lumberyard - Skelly Arm

Behind the log pile on the northwest side

Near the Reboot Van on the east side

At the end of the wooden pier south of the main building

Reality Falls - Classic Red Arm

Behind the waterfall on the west side of the area

At the top of the Reality Tree

On the east side of the base of the Reality Tree

Rocky Reels - Tenta-Classic Arm

Under the clubhouse building stairs on the north side

In the play park on the east side

By the entrance sign on the south side

Seven Outpost VII - Utility Arm

By the entrance to the outpost building

At the end of the wooden pier on the north side

Up the hill by the circular section on the east side

Sleepy Sound - Trailblaster Arm

In the middle of the street on the north side area

On the white deck on the south coast of the inlet

Near the Reboot Van on the southwest side

Fortnite Tover Tokens - Legs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Tover Tokens to earn styles for Snap's Legs will be in these places:

Greasy Grove - Camo Legs

Inside the Tacos restaurant section on top of the mushroom

On top of a mushroom to the southwest side with several kayaks

On top of the tallest mushroom on the southeast side

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite Reality Seeds | Fortnite Groovy Grove | Fortnite Indiana Jones