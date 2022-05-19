How to emote at Fortnite IO Airship crash sites

Fortnite IO Airship crash sites have been appearing across the map, and knowing where is a key part of being able to emote at IO Airship crash sites in Fortnite. These landmarks were formed as each battle the Seven won against the Imagined Order sent another blimp smashing into the island, and if you've been working your way through the Resistance strand of the Fortnite quests then you'll already be aware of the Fortnite Daily Rubble crash site. However, there are four more to be found and you need to emote at two of them in total for this latest challenge, so read on for all five Fortnite IO Airship crash sites locations and details of how to emote when you get there.

Fortnite IO Airship crash sites locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of five Fortnite IO Airship crash sites, representing the blimps that were scuttled after the five successive battles around the island between the Imagined Order and the Seven. They can be found at the following locations:

Tilted Touchdown - in Loot Lake just northwest of Tilted Towers

- in Loot Lake just northwest of Tilted Towers Coney Collapse - among the trees southeast of Coney Crossroads

- among the trees southeast of Coney Crossroads Daily Rubble - off the coast to the east of The Daily Bugle

- off the coast to the east of The Daily Bugle Rocky Wreckage - on the edge of the desert west of Rocky Reels

- on the edge of the desert west of Rocky Reels Canyon Crash - off the coast to the southeast of Condo Canyon

As you can see, the names of these Fortnite IO Airship crash site landmarks coincides with the nearby POI they used to be flying above, though some are closer than others to their original locations. Daily Rubble and Canyon Crash are the easiest to spot, as these crash sites off the coast can clearly be seen on the main map view standing out against the surrounding water. For selecting two locations to use for this quest, Tilted Touchdown and Coney Collapse are the closest, but as you'll need to pass both Tilted Towers and The Collider on the way the added threat may make pursuing other options the better choice.

How to emote at IO Airship crash sites in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To emote at IO Airship crash sites in Fortnite, you just need to either tap down on the d-pad to trigger your default/most recently used action, or hold down on the d-pad to display the emote wheel and select whichever move you want to trigger. As soon as that kicks in you'll get a notification that it's been successfully registered, then all you have to do is move on to a second Fortnite IO Airship crash site and repeat that process to complete the quest.

How to sprint in Fortnite | Fortnite Omni Chips | Fortnite Level Up Tokens | Fortnite Prowler | Fortnite Jetpacks | Fortnite Tanks | Fortnite Battlebuses | Fortnite Choppas | Fortnite Daily Rubble | Fortnite Cuddle Cruisers | Fortnite Sensor Backpack | Fortnite Bomb Crater Clusters | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite download personnel files | Fortnite Season 3