Where to find Groovy Grove in Fortnite

If you want to visit Fortnite Groovy Grove then you'll need to know the location of this fresh location, as it doesn't appear on the map. That stands it apart from Reality Falls and Rave Cave, the other two places you need to visit for this entry in the Week Zero Fortnite quests, as those are named locations so are visible for everyone to see. You don't have to go to all of them in the same match as they can be ticked off cumulatively, but if you're looking to visit Groovy Grove, Reality Falls, and Rave Cave in Fortnite then we've got the details on each of them.

Fortnite Groovy Grove location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Groovy Grove is a newly created landmark, which has been added to the west side of the island as part of the revamped area full of mushrooms and purple trees. We've shown the location of Groovy Grove on the Fortnite map above, as well as highlighting Reality Falls and Rave Cave – because the latter two are named POIs on the map screen, they are much easier to find.

How to visit Groovy Grove in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) To visit Groovy Grove in Fortnite, head to the west side of the island and look for the clearing with the biggest gathering of blue mushrooms within the forest of purple trees. The is northwest from Greasy Grove, or just to the west of the Reality Tree landmark within Reality Falls, and once you arrive in Fortnite Groovy Grove a notification with the landmark name will appear on screen. Look around while you're there as you'll find plenty of chests at the bases of the mushrooms, plus several more on top.

New Weapons in Season 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Check out the Hammer Assault Rifle and the other Fortnite new weapons added for Season 3.

Once you've been to Fortnite Groove Grove, visiting Reality Falls and Rave Cave will be much easier as these locations are already marked on the map for you. Reality Falls is to the north side of new purple forest, and if you aim for the giant glowing Reality Tree there you'll end up in the right place. While you're there, you can also grab some Fortnite Reality Seeds to grow your sapling.

Lastly, Rave Cave is in the mountains to the northwest of the island, within the hollowed out base that used to be Command Cavern. Although going on top of it should count, you'll want to head inside to properly check out this wild new party zone. As well as plenty of loot, you'll also find the returning Fortnite Ballers in this area, travelling around on the extensive set of rails looping around the location.

