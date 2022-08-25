Land at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and travel to The Glow in Fortnite

If you're landing at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and then travelling to The Glow in Fortnite then the 'land' part of that description is important here. It's not sufficient to simply arrive at one of the start locations on foot and move on from there, though it's likely that if you redeploy your glider during the match – say by launching from a geyser or dropping from a rift – then land in the right spot that will initiate this entry in the Fortnite quests.

As these places are all landmarks in Fortnite you won't find them marked on the main map, so unless you've visited them before and taken note of where they are situated you may not know where to start looking for them. That's why we're here to assist, with all the information you need on the Fortnite Fungi Farm, Groovy Grove, and The Glow locations along with tips on how to successfully travel between them to tick off this assignment.

Fortnite Fungi Farm, Groovy Grove, and The Glow locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you can see on the map above, Groovy Grove is located to the west of Reality Falls, while Fungi Farm is to the southwest of Greasy Grove, and your ultimate destination of The Glow is in Loot Lake to the west of Coney Crossroads. Although Groovy Grove is a slightly closer starting point, Fungi Farm has better travel options to reach The Glow, but wherever you begin from you should avoid passing through Tilted Towers en route unless you're ready for a fight.

Land at Groovy Grove in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You may already be familiar with Fortnite Groovy Grove, as it was a featured location way back in one of the Week Zero quests. This landmark is found to the west of Reality Falls, and can be identified by a sloping path through a valley covered in Fortnite giant mushrooms.

Land at Fungi Farm in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Fungi Farm is found to the southwest of Greasy Grove, and comprises of several red barns surrounded by more giant mushrooms. Once you've searched these buildings to stock up on weapons and items, you can head a short distance northeast to find a Fortnite Grapple Gloves station, and equipping these will let you travel to The Glow a whole lot quicker.

Travel to The Glow in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite The Glow is located within the central Loot Lake area, in the east section of the waters which is populated with various floating platforms and ramps. If you look closely under the surface here you can see the Fortnite Zero Point, which is the cause of The Glow and also the source of the strange powers spreading through the island to sprout more Reality Trees in various locations.