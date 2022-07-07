Where to find giant mushrooms in Fortnite and destroy them

Fortnite giant mushrooms can be found all over the western part of the map, and you need to destroy eight of them with a Ripsaw Launcher for one of the new Fortnite quests. It’s not a difficult quest challenge by any means, but you’ll need grab a Ripsaw Launcher and know where to find those giant mushrooms if you want to get it done. Luckily, they’re quite easy to find, and we’ve got all the Fortnite giant mushroom locations information here, so that you can get this challenge done quickly.

Fortnite giant mushroom locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Giant mushrooms are found all over the western portion of the Fortnite map where Reality Falls and Greasy Grove are found. This entire area is infested with the mega mycelium so you won’t have to go far to find a cluster of giant mushrooms to destroy. With that said, there are two particularly substantial grouping of ‘shrooms west of the Reality Tree – one of which is actually a landmark called Groovy Grove, but you can’t see that name on the map. Use the above map to see the best places find these Fortnite giant mushrooms.



This quest is really easy to complete provided you can find a Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher. They are a guaranteed find at the Chop Shop on the north coast of the island, but that’s obviously very far away from the fungal Reality Tree area of the map. Ripsaw Launchers can also spawn as ground loot anywhere else on the island, but obviously you might never find one in the giant mushroom area.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

However, once you’ve got a Ripsaw Launcher, head over to a Fortnite giant mushroom and power up the launcher, then fire it into the mushroom. The sawblade will stick into the mushroom and continuously damage it until it is destroyed. Repeat on seven more giant mushrooms and you’ll complete the challenge, bagging yourself 15,000 XP in the process.



Our recommended strategy would be to land around Rave Cave, grab one of the Fortnite Ballers, and drive to the Chop Shop to grab a Ripsaw Launcher – or land directly at the Chop Shop, although this means you might not have a vehicle to quickly cross a large portion of the island with. Then drive all the way down to the giant mushroom area to destroy the mushrooms and complete the challenge. Alternatively, you could keep dropping at either Greasy Grove or Reality Falls at the start of each match until you find a Ripsaw Launcher. Who knows? You might get lucky!

Fortnite Grapple Gloves | Fortnite Reality Seeds | Fortnite crashed IO Airships | Fortnite Runaway Boulders | Fortnite Geysers | Fortnite Diving Boards | Fortnite Star Wars weapons | Fortnite Sunflower's Saplings and Fungi Farm | Fortnite Darth Vader | Fortnite Indiana Jones | Fortnite Spider-Man Zero | Fortnite Nindo challenges | Fortnite Temples | Fortnite Durrrburger Relic | Fortnite secret door