Where to find Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite

The weekly quest to visit Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines' Fortnite locations is a fairly simple one, though requires knowledge of the map first (especially if you're going to attempt to do them all in one single match). This one is a little easier than some of the other Week 5 quests in Fortnite, meaning that players can always do this one first for some easier XP as they warm up for the others. The three locations aren't too spaced out apart from each other, forming a rough line across the map, so while some travel will be involved, it should be manageable, especially if you're willing to do it across three games. For more information on solving one of many Fortnite quests, here's the locations of Reality Falls, Tilted Towers and Shuffled Shrines below.

Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines locations in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked all three quest locations in Fortnite on the map above - just correspond the numbers on the list below with the map above.

Reality Falls Tilted Towers Shuffled Shrines

Fortnite Durrrburger Relic (Image credit: Epic Games) Discover the Fortnite Durrrburger Relic as part of the Indiana Jones quests here!

There's clearly a rough, implicit line connecting the three locations, though depending on enemy movements, the placement of the circle, and available time, visiting all three in a single match may not be viable. Fortunately, you don't need to - visiting them across three or more games of Fortnite is also liable to work.

If you're planning on doing all three at once, your best bet would be getting a vehicle and avoiding other players until it's done. Start at Reality Falls, grab a car at one of the lodges that border the area, and drive East to the other two areas along the way. Once you've been to all three, you'll have 15000 XP added to your battle pass!

Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite Grapple Gloves | Fortnite Reality Seeds | Fortnite crashed IO Airships | Fortnite Runaway Boulders | Fortnite Geysers | Fortnite Diving Boards | Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher | Fortnite Star Wars weapons | Fortnite Sunflower's Saplings and Fungi Farm | Fortnite Darth Vader | Fortnite Indiana Jones | Fortnite Spider-Man Zero | Fortnite Nindo challenges | Fortnite Temples