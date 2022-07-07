Where to find Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite

How to visit all three locations for the Fortnite Week 5 quest

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The weekly quest to visit Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines' Fortnite locations is a fairly simple one, though requires knowledge of the map first (especially if you're going to attempt to do them all in one single match). This one is a little easier than some of the other Week 5 quests in Fortnite, meaning that players can always do this one first for some easier XP as they warm up for the others. The three locations aren't too spaced out apart from each other, forming a rough line across the map, so while some travel will be involved, it should be manageable, especially if you're willing to do it across three games. For more information on solving one of many Fortnite quests, here's the locations of Reality Falls, Tilted Towers and Shuffled Shrines below.

Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines locations in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked all three quest locations in Fortnite on the map above - just correspond the numbers on the list below with the map above.

  1. Reality Falls
  2. Tilted Towers
  3. Shuffled Shrines
Fortnite Durrrburger Relic

Fortnite Indiana Jones Durrrburger golden relic

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Discover the Fortnite Durrrburger Relic as part of the Indiana Jones quests here!

There's clearly a rough, implicit line connecting the three locations, though depending on enemy movements, the placement of the circle, and available time, visiting all three in a single match may not be viable. Fortunately, you don't need to - visiting them across three or more games of Fortnite is also liable to work.

If you're planning on doing all three at once, your best bet would be getting a vehicle and avoiding other players until it's done. Start at Reality Falls, grab a car at one of the lodges that border the area, and drive East to the other two areas along the way. Once you've been to all three, you'll have 15000 XP added to your battle pass!

Joel Franey
Joel Franey

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
