Where to find Fortnite The Temple, The Ruins, and Tumbledown Temple

Fortnite The Temple, The Ruins, and Tumbledown Temple are three similar landmarks dotted around the island, and all appear to be remnants of an ancient civilisation that perhaps once lived there. For one of the Fortnite quests you need to harvest 200 stone at one or more of these locations, so it's handy that they're constructed entirely out of that building material and therefore supplies are plentiful – follow the correct Fortnite technique of hitting weak points as you go to maximise the amount of stone you'll receive and speed the process up. If you're looking for the Fortnite The Temple, The Ruins, and Tumbledown Temple locations, we've got all the information right here.

Fortnite The Temple, The Ruins, and Tumbledown Temple locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite The Temple, The Ruins, and Tumbledown Temple locations are all found within the jungle biome, though they're quite spread out and distant from each other. There are also some other unrelated temple landmarks within that area, so make sure you're heading to one of the correct places. We've marked all three on the map above, and have some further details on each one individually:

Fortnite The Temple location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite The Temple is the easiest of the three locations to spot, thanks to its bright orange coloring and Aztec-style designs. You'll find it just to the northeast of The Daily Bugle crater.

Fortnite The Ruins location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite The Ruins is the smallest of the three locations, sitting to the east of The Daily Bugle on the corner of the coastal inlet that leads to the Mighty Monument and various other landmarks linked to The Seven.

Fortnite Tumbledown Temple location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Lastly, Fortnite Tumbledown Temple can be discovered in an area surrounded by trees close to the border between the jungle and desert biomes, directly east from Rocky Reels or to the west of The Joneses.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite characters | Fortnite map | Fortnite Victory Crown | Fortnite Timber Pines | Fortnite Tornadoes and Lightning | Fortnite tall grass | Fortnite Klombos | Fortnite Klomberries | Fortnite Mole Team Drill Sites | Fortnite Season 2