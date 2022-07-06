Fortnite Durrrburger Relic locations for the Indiana Jones quest

Find the Fortnite Durrrburger Relics in the Temple and the Ruins to unlock some Indiana Jones-themed gear. Finding these relics in a single match will complete one of the Indiana Jones quest challenges and unlock the Expedition Bag back bling, but you'll need to complete other challenges to get the Indiana Jones skins and more. While these Relics might belong in a museum, you’ll need to know where to find them first, so here’s what you need to know about where you can loot the Fortnite Durrrburger Relics.

Fortnite Durrrburger Relic locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

One of the challenges in the new Fortnite Indiana Jones quest tasks you with finding two gleaming Durrrburger Relics from two of the Fortnite Temples in a single match – one can be found in the Temple and the other can be found in the Ruins. Both of these temples are in the northeast section of the map near The Daily Bugle, so try to drop there early on so that you can grab these relics rapidly.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Runaway Boulders (Image credit: Epic Games) You'll need to know about Fortnite Runaway Boulders for another Indiana Jones quest

Once you’re at one of the temples, looks for the white ‘!’ icon on your minimap. This conveniently marks exactly where the Fortnite Durrrburger Relic is, so look around that area until you spot the golden idol on the ground and simply follow the button prompt to collect the relic. It’s definitely one of the easier Fortnite quests once you know where to look.



Now head to the other temple that you’re yet to visit and repeat these steps to get the second Durrrburger Relic. Remember, you must grab both relics in a single match to complete this challenge! We’re not exactly sure if the locations of these relics within the temples changes between matches, but we found one Durrrburger Relic inside a room towards the north end of the Temple, and the other relic was on an elevated path towards the south section of the Ruins.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You don’t need to do anything else once you’ve got both relics and completed the challenge. After your match is over, you’ll be rewarded with your Expedition Bag back bling for you to equip – it’s a back-mounted satchel with a golden Tomato Head idol (strangely not one of the Durrrburger Relics you just found) poking out. If you want to complete the adventuring look and get more Indiana Jones gear, there are lots of other challenges to complete, including ones that require you to use Fortnite Grapple Gloves, store stuff in a tent, or move Runaway Boulders!

