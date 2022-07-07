How to collect Fortnite floating rings near Reality Falls

Fortnite floating rings can be found all around Reality Falls and you’ll need to jump and collect them to complete a new Fortnite challenge. You’ll need to grab five of these mysterious, glowing rings to complete the quests and get yourself 15,000 XP, although with Reality Falls being a popular landing spot, surviving long enough can be a real challenge too. Thankfully, you can complete this over the course of multiple matches if you can’t quite get five rings in one go. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Fortnite floating rings around Reality Falls and how to collect them.

Where to find the floating rings in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As the quest text says, the floating rings that you need to collect can only be found around Reality Falls. For the most part, this is quite literally around Reality Falls as many of the rings are near, above, or in the waterfalls that surround the Reality Tree. There are also a few that are closer to the Reality Tree itself, so make sure you climb in and up the trunk to find a few rings.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite floating rings are also easy to spot as they are marked on your minimap by a blue square with a white ‘!’ icon. You’ll spot that there are also a lot more than five rings, so you’ve got plenty of opportunity to search around and pick the easiest ones.



The best thing to do would be to drop at Reality Falls at the start of a match. Ideally, you want the Battle Bus’ drop line to be quite far from the falls to reduce the likelihood of other players also dropping there as getting this challenge done with other players about can be a nightmare.

How to pick up the Reality Falls floating rings in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Now that you’ve found where the floating rings are, you’ve got to collect five of them to complete one of the week 5 Fortnite quests. To collect a ring, you just need to pass through it – no button presses required. However, you’ll notice that they’re not exactly in easy-to-grab places, with a lot being out of reach of a regular jump.



Jumping onto the conveniently placed, glowing mushrooms is the way forward, as these will launch you into the air and allow you to reach the floating rings – if you happen to have Fortnite Grapple Gloves on you, you could try using those too. These mushrooms can be directly below the rings, meaning you’ll have to try and jump straight up or control your fall. Others are found against the cliff wall that the waterfalls fall over, so you’ll have to drop down slightly to land on the mushroom and then fly up to the Fortnite floating ring. These rings also have annoyingly small and finnicky hitboxes, so you’ll need to be quite precise with your jumps.



Once, you’ve got five, you’re done. All the other rings will vanish, and you won’t have to worry about them anymore. While you’re in the Reality Falls area, try and grab a Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher and seek out some giant mushrooms in Fortnite to complete another week 5 quest.