How to get a Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher

The Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher is a new weapon capable of some serious destruction, and they’re mainly found lying around in the Chop Shop. Grab one of these buzzsaw blasters and you’ll be able to knock your opponents back while dealing some damage, and shred through cars and structures. You might also need one to complete a challenge or two in Fortnite, such as the Week 4 quest that challenges you to chop down five Timber Pines. If you need to know where you can find a Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher, as well as how it works, then all of the information is below.

Where to find a Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Darth Vader (Image credit: Epic Games) The Ripsaw Launcher can also be a good tool to fight Fortnite Darth Vader

The best place to get yourself a Ripsaw Launcher is at the Chop Shop in the frigid northern section of the Fortnite map. It’s a large, red workshop building that’s roughly northeast of Logjam Lotus. Head inside and you’ll find a couple of Ripsaw Launchers lying on the ground. From the ground floor of the main workshop, you can also reach a smaller, gray garage building which has a wall full of Ripsaw Launchers.

As part of Ripsaw Launcher week, which runs until July 5, Ripsaw Launchers have more spawn locations and can be found beyond the Chop Shop. They can appear on the ground, in chests, and in supply drops, so you might not even have to venture to the Chop Shop to get one. Do note that the Ripsaw Launcher is not available in any competitive playlists! Grab any of them and get slicing.

How to use the Fortnite Ripsaw launcher

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Ripsaw Launcher comes with 12 sawblades and can hold three at once, so ammo is very limited. Although, this balances the destructive power of the Ripsaw Launcher as the saw blades will stick into any destructible object and deal constant damage until it breaks, meaning it can absolutely shred through structures, both player-made and those in the map already.

To increase the range and velocity of each sawblade, you’ll need to hold down the fire button to rev up the launcher. Revving it up also makes it a Fortnite melee weapon, so you can slice your foes and any builds up close. Overall, it’s not exactly easy to use or something you should whip out mid-shootout, but it might be something to hold onto if you’ve got the inventory space, especially in battle royale modes with building enabled.

How to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) One of the week 4 Fortnite quests tasks you with knocking down five Timber Pines using the Ripsaw Launcher. The first step is to get yourself a Ripsaw Launcher, so it’s obviously best to land at the Chop Shop and loot one from there. Next, head outside and look for tall, pine trees with thick trunks and light-green needles. These are the Fortnite Timber Pines that you need to destroy and are found all over the snowy, north-western section of the map – they are not to be confused with the smaller, snow-covered pine trees that are also common in this area. We’ve found at least six of these pine trees around the Chop Shop, so you don’t have to go far to find them. Stand in front of a Timber Pine, charge up your Ripsaw Launcher, and fire a sawblade into the tree. The sawblade will stick into the tree and continuously deal damage until the tree is destroyed. Repeat this four more times and the challenge will be done in no time, bagging yourself 15,000 XP in the process, so don’t miss out on some easy levelling for your battle pass.

Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite Grapple Gloves | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite Reality Seeds | Fortnite crashed IO Airships | Fortnite Zero Point | Fortnite Runaway Boulders | Fortnite wind tunnel at The Screwballer | Fortnite geysers | Fortnite Diving Boards | Fortnite Indiana Jones | Fortnite Spider-Man Zero | Fortnite Nindo challenges | Fortnite Island Hopper quests | Fortnite Parkour Universe challenge