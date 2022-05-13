FIFA 22 TOTS guide sees Haaland and Lewandowski score huge boosts

The FIFA 22 TOTS promo moves to the Bundesliga this week, although there's still plenty of love being thrown around for the Premier League TOTS pictured above. TOTS stands for Team Of The Season, and those to receive new FIFA 22 cards in the latest squad include Manchester City summer signing Erling Haaland and non-stop goal grabber Robert Lewandowski. There are still squads from La Liga and Serie A to come, too. Below we have full details of this year’s mega promo, as well as a 94+ rated FIFA 22 TOTS cards list.

How does the FIFA 22 TOTS promo work?

Throughout May and early June, EA is dropping fresh new cards to celebrate outstanding performances across the current campaign. As with previous years, these items are coloured blue, black and gold.

Every one of the five big leagues gets a TOTS squad at some point: England’s Premier League, France’s Ligue 1, Germany’s Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A, and Spain’s La Liga Santander. Other leagues guaranteed a super-boosted roster include Portugal’s Liga NOS and Turkey’s Super Lig. There’s also a fan-selected Community squad, and going by previous years we should also see an Ultimate TOTS squad to finish the campaign.

Which FIFA 22 TOTS squads have been released so far?

Two squads arrived on the FIFA 22 TOTS launch date of Friday, April 29.

The one which garnered most excitement was the fan-voted Community TOTS. This contains players who aren’t in their league-specific squads, but are still considered deserving of celebratory new cards. For instance, two Crystal Palace players feature: Wilfried Zaha (LF, 94) and Tyrick Mitchell (LB, 88). Atletico Madrid talisman Luis Suarez (ST, 96) is the highest-rated inclusion. Also noteworthy are Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte (CB, 94) and Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris (GK, 95).

The Eredivisie TOTS also emerged on release day. Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch (CM, 95) was its standout inclusion, with big scores also given to PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare (CDM, 92) and rumoured Manchester United target Jurrien Timber (CB, 90). West Ham fans will also be intrigued to see the stats of their former forward Sebastien Haller (ST, 91), who’s now banging in the goals for Ajax.

Friday, May 6 brought the TOTS every FIFA player was desperate for: the English Premier League. It did not disappoint. The squad includes ten players rated 94 or higher, all of whom you can see on the cards list later in this feature. Standouts included Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah (RW, 97), Manchester United living legend Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, 97) and instrumental cross-town rival Kevin de Bruyne (CM, 97).

Next up, on Sunday, May 8, was the Championship TOTS. As we predicted before the campaign's outset, record-breaking Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic (ST, 94) was its best player. Team-mate Harry Wilson (RW, 93) ran him close, while Bristol City's Andreas Weimann (CAM, 91) and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke (ST, 91) also deserved their spots.

Inevitable new cards for Robert Lewandowski (ST, 97) and Erling Haaland (ST, 96) dropped as part of the Bundesliga team on Friday, May 13. Lewa's club-mate Joshua Kimmich (CM, 97) was the only player in the squad to match his lofty rating. Other popular picks included Bayern giant Manuel Neuer (GK, 95) and 99-paced left-back Alphonso Davies (LB, 93).

What is the FIFA 22 TOTS release schedule?

Not at all leagues are confirmed as yet, but here’s everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 TOTS release schedule so far:

Community (fan-voted) - released on Friday, April 29

Eredivisie (Netherlands) - released on Friday, April 29

Premier League (England) - released on Friday, May 6

EFL Championship (England) - released on Sunday, May 8

Bundesliga (Germany) - released on Friday, May 13

MBS Pro League (Saudi Arabia) - coming on Sunday, May 15

La Liga Santander (Spain) - coming on Friday, May 20

Liga NOS (Portugal) - coming on Sunday, May 22

Super Lig (Turkey) - coming on Sunday, May 22

Belgium Pro League (Belgium) - coming on Sunday, May 22

Rest Of The World (ROTW) - coming on Sunday, June 5

MLS (USA) - coming on Sunday, June 5

CONMEBOL (South America) - coming on Sunday, June 5

Ligue 1 (France) - release date TBC

Serie A (Italy) - release date TBC

Ultimate TOTS - release date TBC

Are there FIFA 22 TOTS SBCs and Objectives players?

Inevitably, yes. Three SBC players were made available in week one, while we also scored two objectives players. A trio of those new additions enjoy an overall rating of 90: Giacomo Raspadori (CAM, Sassuolo), Carlos Vela (RW, LAFC), and Parejo (CM,Villarreal).

There are sure to be numerous additions throughout the month-long campaign. We’re therefore going to break from our traditional FIFA guides format, and keep a running list of them all below. It’ll be updated every Friday night throughout May.

All FIFA 22 TOTS SBC players

Here’s your FIFA 22 TOTS SBC players list. Statuses are correct as of Friday, 6 May.

Dele Alli (CAM, Everton - 94 [currently live]

Harry Kane (ST, Tottenham) - 96 [currently live]

Morgan Gibbs-White (CAM, Sheffield United) - 90 [currently live]

Phil Foden (CAM, Manchester City) - 92 [currently live]

Giacomo Raspadori (CAM, Sassuolo) - 90 [expired]

Olivier Boscagli (CB, PSV) - 88 [expired]

Carlos Vela (RW, LAFC)- 90 [expired]

Joe Gomez (CB, Liverpool) - 93 [expired]

All FIFA 22 TOTS Objectives players

Below is the complete FIFA 22 TOTS Objectives players list. As with the above entry, statuses are correct as of Friday, May 13.

Michal Sadilek (CM, FC Twente) - 74 [currently live]

Chris Willock (ST, QPR) - 90 [currently live]

Gustavo Hamer (CM, Coventry) - 74 [currently live]

Vincenzo Grifo (LM, Freiburg) - 90 [currently live]

Mauro Junior (LB, PSV) - 89 [expired]

Parejo (CM,Villarreal) - 90 [expired]

David De Gea (GK, Manchester United) - 93 [expired]

Bukayo Saka (RM, Arsenal) - 91 [expired]

Where can I see a complete FIFA 22 TOTS cards list?

To prevent you having to scroll down this page until midway through the 2022-23 season, we’ve made the call to have a cut-off point on the FIFA 22 TOTS cards list – but there’s still plenty of excellence to be found below. These are all the players in the campaign with an overall rating of 94 or higher. There are plenty to be added across May and June. The list is correct as of Friday, May 13.

Mohamed Salah (RW, Liverpool) - 97

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Manchester United) - 97

Joshua Kimmich (CDM, FC Bayern) - 97

Robert Lewandoswki (ST, FC Bayern) - 97

Luis Suarez (ST, Atletico Madrid) - 96

Virgil van Dijk (CB, Liverpool) - 96

Kevin de Bruyne (CM, Manchester City) - 96

Sadio Mane (LW, Manchester United) - 96

Jude Bellingham (CM, Dortmund) - 96

Christopher Nkunku (CF, RB Leipzig) - 96

Harry Kane (ST, Tottenham) - 96 [SBC only]

Ryan Gravenberch (CM, PSV) - 95

Hugo Lloris (GK, Tottenham) - 95

Ruben Dias (CM, Manchester City) - 95

Son Heung-Min (LW, Tottenham) - 95

Joao Cancelo (LB, Manchester City) - 95

Allison (GK, Liverpool) - 95

Erling Haaland (ST, Dortmund) - 95

Manuel Neuer (GK, FC Bayern) - 95

Florian Wirtz (CAM, Leverkusen) - 95

Bernardo Silva (CM, Manchester City) - 94

Aymeric Laporte (CM, Manchester City) - 94

Aleksandar Mitrovic (ST, Fulham) - 94

Thomas Muller (CAM, FC Bayern) - 94

FIFA 22 TOTS predictions for upcoming leagues

Below are more players who GamesRadar expects to score FIFA 22 TOTS items in the coming weeks…

Thibaut Courtois (GK, Real Madrid)

Real Madrid are cantering towards the La Liga title this season, and the form of their big Belgian stopper has been a major factor. They’d conceded just 26 goals in the campaign’s first 30 games, with former Chelsea keeper Courtois continuing the form which saw him register 30 clean sheets for club and country in 2021.

Presnel Kimpembe (CB, Paris SG)

PSG dominated January’s FIFA 22 TOTY (Team Of The Year) campaign, with Gigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi all earning spectacular blue-and-gold cards. All will be in contention again come TOTS time, where they’ll be joined by fast Frenchman Kimpembe – whose partnership with Marquinhos has helped the European giants dominate Ligue 1, yet again.

Alessandro Bastoni (CB, Inter Milan)

Having started his career as a left-back, Bastoni has gradually been moved inside to occupy a central-defensive role – and come into his own this season despite being only 22. He’s great in the air, a tenacious marker, and elegant with the ball at his feet too – skills which have earned him three TOTW cards in an exceptional season for third-placed Inter.

Juanmi (LM, Real Betis)

Karim Benzema has been La Liga’s elite goalscorer this season, but one name stands out behind him in the Spanish rankings: Betis wideman Juanmi. He’s chipped in 14 goals from the left flank, on-par with joint second top scorers Enes Unal (Getafe) and Raul de Tomas (Espanyol) – both of whom are centre-forwards. Real winger Vinicius Jr is another to have reached the 14-goal mark, and will surely score a TOTS card too.

