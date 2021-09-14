FIFA 22 ratings: the best 22 players, including Messi and Ronaldo

The FIFA 22 ratings list makes remarkable reading for Paris St Germain supporters, with three of this year’s top seven plying their trade in blue, white and red following Lionel Messi’s summer move to the French capital. It’s good FIFA 22 news for Poland captain Robert Lewandowski too, as he edges ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo to be named Ultimate Team’s second-best player. But who else makes this year’s elite roster? Below we profile that top seven in detail, before outlining the best 22 players via your FIFA 22 ratings list.

1. Lionel Messi (RW, Paris St Germain) – 93

(Image credit: EA)

Fresh from a move from Barcelona to Paris which apparently netted him a £25 million signing-on fee, PSG’s new number 30 is looking to score a fifth Champions league winners medal during the upcoming campaign – and a sixth Ballon d’Or. Messi’s base gold card in FIFA 22 features 85 pace, 92 shooting, 91 passing and 95 dribbling, making this the third year running that he’s topped the digitised football charts.

2. Robert Lewandowski (ST, FC Bayern) – 92

(Image credit: EA)

Third on the FIFA 21 ratings list, Lewa leapfrogs Cristiano Ronaldo after yet another absurdly effective campaign in both the Bundesliga and Champions League. At the time of writing he’s netted 209 times in 223 games for Bayern, an astonishing 48 of those coming last season across just 40 matches. His new card boasts 92 shooting, 86 dribbling, and 82 physicality. Good luck trying to defend him in Division Rivals.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (ST, Manchester United) – 91

(Image credit: EA)

After marking his return to Manchester with a two-goal salvo against Norwich City, Portugal’s talisman looks set for a monster first year back in the Premier League – and a stack of FIFA 22 TOTW items as a result. Even his basic gold card is going to set you back millions in the season’s early months, given the global obsession with running all-EPL squads in Ultimate Team. Packing 87 pace, 93 shooting, 82 passing and 88 dribbling, it oozes class.

4. Kevin de Bruyne (CM, Manchester City) – 91

(Image credit: EA)

de Bruyne joins Ronaldo as the only two Premier League players in the top seven, although there are two more immediately outside it: Spurs and England captain Harry Kane (90) and all-action Chelsea midfielder N’golo Kante (also 90). A defending rating of 64 should prevent de Bruyne going meta, and those who do pick up the Belgian can enjoy attributes of 93 passing, 88 dribbling, 86 shooting, and 76 pace.

5. Kylian Mbappe (ST, Paris St Germain) – 91

(Image credit: EA)

A first appearance in the top five for football’s most famed wonderkid, despite a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign in which Mbappe missed the decisive spot kick against Switzerland. Not that a single gamer, French or otherwise, lucky enough to unearth this card in FIFA 22 will care: with 97 pace, 92 dribbling, 88 shooting and 80 passing it’s assured to remain meta for the entirety of the upcoming season.

6. Neymar Jr (LW, Paris St Germain) – 91

(Image credit: EA)

Once a fixture in the top three, Neymar’s gentle slide down this chart continues – largely due to the improvement of Lewandowski and club-mate Mbappe, rather than any real-life regression on his own part. Despite that, its 91 pace rating ensures this will be an expensive card throughout the winter months, further bolstered by scores of 94 dribbling, 86 passing, and 83 shooting. In a word: Brazilliant.

7. Jan Oblak (GK, Atletico Madrid) – 91

(Image credit: EA)

Oblak is FIFA 22’s best-rated keeper, with 92 handling, 90 reflexes, and 90 positioning – narrowly holding off the challenge of 90-rated German pair Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Euro 2020 champion Gianluigi Donnarumma (89). Oblak’s spot here means no defenders make the top seven; you have to drop down to 15th to find the game’s best defender. Inevitably it’s Liverpool rock Virgil van Dijk, on 89, one OVR point less than he was awarded in FIFA 21.

FIFA 22 ratings: the full FIFA 22 ratings list

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the official FIFA 22 ratings list. It covers the best 22 base gold cards in Ultimate Team, and is correct as of Tuesday, September 4 2021.

8. Harry Kane (ST, Tottenham Hotspur) – 90

9. N’golo Kante (CDM, Chelsea) – 90

10. Manuel Neuer (GK, FC Bayern) – 90

11. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK, Barcelona) – 90

12. Mohamed Salah (RW, Liverpool) – 89

13. Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK, Paris St Germain) – 89

14. Karim Benzema (CF, Real Madrid) – 89

15. Virgil van Dijk (CB, Liverpool) – 89

16. Joshua Kimmich (CDM, FC Bayern) – 89

17. Son Heung-Min (LM, Tottenham Hotspur) – 89

18. Alisson (GK, Liverpool) – 89

19. Thibaut Courtois (GK, Real Madrid) – 89

20. Casemiro (CDM, Real Madrid) – 89

21. Ederson (GK, Manchester City) – 89

22. Sadio Mane (LW, Liverpool) – 89