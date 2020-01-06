FIFA 20 TOTY (Team Of The Year): who is in it and what will it cost you?

The FIFA 20 TOTY (team of the year) is finally confirmed - and there’s no place in it for Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus’ talismanic frontman notched 39 goals in 50 games in 2019, but it wasn’t enough to see him nab a spot in the elite forward line: instead, Sadio Mane (LW), Lionel Messi (RW) and Kylian Mbappe (ST) spearhead the FIFA 20 TOTY.

Five Liverpool names make the squad, along with two from Barcelona. The remainder comprises Juve, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Paris St-Germain. Below is a list of all players in the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year, followed by full profiles of their relative cards. For now, only the front three are available; we’ll update this piece as midfielders and the back five are added. All prices relate to the PS4 version of the game.

GK: Alisson (Liverpool)

LB: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

CB: Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

CDM: N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

CM: Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona)

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

LW: Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

ST: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

RW: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

LW: Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

(Image credit: EA)

The Liverpool man’s close-to-perfect 2020 sees him nab the squad’s left-wing spot, with an OVR of 97. (Technically the ‘weakest’ of the three attackers, but that's of little consequence when his card is this good.) You’re unlikely to be fussed by his 57 defending rating, and can instead wallow happily in wonder scores of 99 pace, 95 shooting, 92 passing, and 97 dribbling.

Price: 3.2 million

ST: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Image credit: EA)

98 overall, 99 pace, 98 dribbling, 96 shooting, 93 passing, 90 physicality: Mpabbe’s TOTY item is the pinnacle of striker cards, with him earning the illustrious number nine spot despite being outscored in 2019 by Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski. This will be an endgame card right the way through to FIFA 21.

Price: 6.4 million

RW: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

(Image credit: EA)

As if little Leo were ever going to miss out on a spot in the FIFA 20 TOTY. As befits the greatest player in world football, his card ratings are exemplary: 99 passing, 99 dribbling, 98 shooting. 96 pace, and 85 physicality. It’s now the undisputed number one item on the FIFA 20 best players list, and should remain there until season’s end.

Price: 6.4 million

FIFA 20 review | FIFA 20 tips | FIFA 20 Volta tips | FIFA 20 Career Mode | FIFA 20 Pro Clubs tips | FIFA 20 patch notes | FIFA 20 ratings | FIFA 20 formations | FIFA 20 best teams | FIFA 20 icons | FIFA 20 Ones To Watch | FIFA 20 TOTW | FIFA 20 squad battles | FIFA 20 stadiums | FIFA 20 kits | FIFA 20 chemistry styles | FIFA 20 coins | FIFA 20 celebrations | FIFA 20 wonderkids | FIFA 20 loyalty glitch | FIFA 20 SBC solutions | FIFA 20 UCL cards | FIFA 20 web app tips | FIFA 20 vs PES 2020 comparison | FIFA 20 mods