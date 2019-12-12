FIFA 20 icon swaps: What are they and how to get player tokens

If you're already considering an end game squad then FIFA 20 icon swaps are a mechanic you need to master. Every FIFA 20 player wants to secure the services of a legend at some point; this system enables you to do just that, and makes FIFA 20 icons accessible after years of community clamour. Drogba? Owen? Roberto Carlos? The choice truly is yours. Below you'll find GR's comprehensive guide to FIFA 20 icon swaps, player token objectives, and more.

What are FIFA 20 icon swaps?

FIFA 20 icon swaps are finally in the game as of Friday, October 11, which means that you can finally get started on the grind towards earning player tokens. Ranging from Peter Schmeichel for six tokens to Didier Drogba for 23 tokens, there's 24 options available, including a base icon pack which gives you a random base icon.

In order to earn player tokens, you need to complete a series of challenges and objectives. Right now, there's 12 available, and they range from things like winning nine FUT Champions (weekend league) matches to winning five FIFA 20 Squad Battles on at least World Class difficulty with a full Eredivisie squad.

These objectives are able to be completed between now and the end of the first FIFA 20 season, which finishes on November 8 at 5pm GMT. When the second season kicks off, there'll be 12 more player tokens available so you can earn the rest towards players like Drogba and Hagi. Check out the full list of FIFA 20 player token objectives below:

Icon Swaps Online

-Win 9 FUT Champions matches (Dunleavy)

-Win 3 Rivals matches using a full squad of only Gold players including the bench, with a max. OVR squad rating of 83 (Clements)

-Win 3 Rivals matches using 7 First Owned Premier League players in your starting squad (Riksvold)

-Win 3 Rivals matches using 7 First Owned Ligue 1 players in your starting squad (Hardy)

-Win 3 Rivals matches using 7 First Owned Serie A players in your starting squad (Quenum)

-Win 3 Rivals matches using 7 First Owned La Liga players in your starting squad (Myhre)

-Win 3 Rivals matches using 7 First Owned Bundesliga players in your starting squad (Germain)

Icon Swaps Single Players

-Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty using a full squad of only Gold players including the bench, with a max. OVR squad rating of 83 (Batmaz)

-Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty using 11 MLS players in your starting squad (Dumitriu)

-Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty using 11 Eredivisie players in your starting squad (Keller)

-Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty using 11 CSL players in your starting squad (Maxted)

Icon Swaps Progress (Guo Quanbo)

-Score 20 goals with First Owned players in Rivals

-Play 20 matches in FUT using at least one First Owned player in your starting squad

Which icons are in the first FIFA 20 icon swaps release?

(Image credit: EA Sports)

The image above shows all the icons available in the FIFA 20 icon swaps, while the table below lists the amount of player tokens you need to exchange for each.

FIFA 20 Icon Swaps rewards Icon Level Player Tokens Peter Schmeichel Base 6 Jay-Jay Okocha Mid 8 Pep Guardiola Base 8 Ryan Giggs Mid 9 Alessandro Nesta Base 9 Roberto Carlos Base 11 Hernan Crespo Base 12 Patrick Kluivert Base 12 Miroslav Klose Mid 12 Michael Ballack Base 14 Andrea Pirlo Base 14 Roy Keane Prime 15 Rivaldo Base 15 Ian Wright Prime 16 Rio Ferdinand Base 16 Manuel Rui Costa Prime 17 Javier Zanetti Prime 17 Hugo Sanchez Mid 17 Base Icon Pack Base 18 Emilio Butragueno Base 19 Steven Gerrard Mid 19 Gheorghe Hagi Prime 20 Michael Owen Prime 20 Didier Drogba Mid 23

