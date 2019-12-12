FIFA 20 guide: Become the best with guides on everything from career mode to Ultimate Team SBCs

After three decades competing for your footballing adulation, the biggest name in sports gaming can be an overwhelming beast - so let our FIFA 20 guide tie everything into one neat package. This year, GR is offering more coverage of FIFA 20 than any sports game in history - covering Ultimate Team SBCs, career mode, Volta, general tips, and a whole load more. Plus we're committed to updating it all, right the way through to FIFA 21. Bookmark this page and keep checking back until August for the only FIFA 20 guide you'll ever need.

FIFA 20 review

(Image credit: EA)

Not sure whether you should pick up the latest instalment? Take a look at our complete FIFA 20 review, which tackles everything from Volta and Pro Clubs to Ultimate Team and Career Mode, with an in-depth look at each mode.

FIFA 20 tips

While football will always be football (or soccer!), there are some subtle yet impactful changes in FIFA 20 that make a huge difference on the pitch. To ease your transition into the new game, read up on our FIFA 20 tips, including things from formations to timed finishes.

FIFA 20 Volta tips

(Image credit: EA)

Volta is the brand new mode in the game, and it's like a comeback of the classic FIFA Street series, albeit much more realistic this time. It's not easy though and takes some getting used to, so make sure you check out all of our FIFA 20 Volta tips.

FIFA 20 Pro Clubs tips

Pro Clubs is the mode where you can team up with pals or random players online and have everyone control one specific player. The gameplay is a stark contrast to the usual FIFA 20 experience, so make sure you're reading our FIFA 20 Pro Clubs tips to stay ahead of the curve.

FIFA 20 ratings

(Image credit: EA Sports)

What about the best players on the entire game? Announced ahead of launch, we've got the complete FIFA 20 ratings for the top 100 players, from Lionel Messi to Romelu Lukaku.

FIFA 20 career mode guide

(Image credit: EA)

With our guide to FIFA 20 career mode, you can get off to a flying start no matter which club you choose. We've got tips for scouting, negotiating transfers, picking your team, and more.

FIFA 20 patch notes

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 20 receives regularly updates as EA focus on different aspects of the game and alter the meta, and you can see all of the latest updates in our regularly updated FIFA 20 patch notes guide.

FIFA 20 best teams

(Image credit: EA)

We've looked at the best players, but what about the best teams? Our FIFA 20 best teams guide covers every single team in the game with a rating of five stars, of which there's actually not too many! Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea all don't make the cut...

FIFA 20 formations

(Image credit: EA)

If you want to succeed in this game, finding a formation that works for you is key. Some are simply outright better than others, so read up on our best FIFA 20 formations guide to learn more.

FIFA 20 stadiums

(Image credit: EA)

From Bramall Lane to the San Siro, there's a whole host of FIFA 20 stadiums in the game. Which is your favourite? Take a look at them all with our complete list.

FIFA 20 celebrations

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Whenever you score, whether it's a 40-yard screamer or a goalmouth scramble tap-in, you need to make sure you're doing the naughtiest celebration possible to wind your opponent up. We've got the full list of FIFA 20 celebrations and how to do them.

FIFA 20 kits

(Image credit: EA)

If you're all about that FIFA fashion life, you're going to want to check out our FIFA 20 kits guide which highlights some of the best looking strips in the game, from Astra Giurgiu to Exeter City.

FIFA 20 vs PES 2020

(Image credit: EA)

The two football video game titans clash once again, as both instalments are strong contenders for best football game of the year. Which one should you get though and what are the differences? Check them out in our FIFA 20 vs PES 2020 comparison article.

FIFA 20 wonderkids

(Image credit: EA Sports)

If you're in Career Mode for the long haul, you need to be looking at some FIFA 20 wonderkids. These bright sparks will eventually become the best players in the world, and you've got the opportunity to snap 'em up while they're young.

We also have the following guides for the best young players in specific positions:

FIFA 20 best young strikers

FIFA 20 best young wingers

FIFA 20 best young midfielders

FIFA 20 best young defenders

FIFA 20 icons

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Over to Ultimate Team now and we've got a full list of all the FIFA 20 icons in the game, from Ronaldinho to Javier Zanetti.

FIFA 20 icon swaps

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Replacing FUT Swap Deals this year are the brand new FIFA 20 icon swaps, which is a way to make icons more accessible to most players via the use of player tokens. We've got the lowdown on what that means and how they work.

FIFA 20 TOTW

(Image credit: EA Sports)

The Team of the Week is revealed and released every Wednesday, and we've got a frequently updated FIFA 20 TOTW guide that you should check out for all the details on the latest Team of the Week.

FIFA 20 Ones To Watch

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Alongside all of the icons, there's also a few confirmed FIFA 20 Ones To Watch in the game. These are players who have transferred clubs over the summer and show a lot of potential, and we've got the full list.

FIFA 20 UCL cards

(Image credit: EA)

Champions League (and Europa League) cards were introduced last year and they're confirmed to be back in the game this year too. These blue versions have slightly upgraded stats, and we've got the lowdown on everything to do with the FIFA 20 UCL cards.

FIFA 20 coins

(Image credit: EA)

Making money as a free-to-play player in Ultimate Team is a huge challenge, but thankfully we're here to help with our FIFA 20 coins guide which provides an almost foolproof method to building up your bank.

FIFA 20 Squad Building Challenges

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Squad Building Challenges, or SBCs for short, are puzzles you need to complete within Ultimate Team with often grandiose rewards. We've got an explainer on what they are, along with cheap solutions for the 12 permanent advanced FIFA 20 SBCs in the game.

FIFA 20 squad battles

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 20 squad battles are often ignored by Ultimate Team players, but we've got a guide that explains exactly how they work and how you can use them to earn some serious rewards.

FIFA 20 chemistry styles

(Image credit: EA Sports)

There's a shedload of FIFA 20 chemistry styles available in Ultimate Team, and applying the right one to your players is crucial to maximise their potential. Thankfully, our guide explains all of the chemistry styles available and the stat boosts they provide.

FIFA 20 loyalty glitch

(Image credit: EA Sports)

In order to complete some of the aforementioned SBCs, you'll need to utilise the FIFA 20 loyalty glitch. It's a trick that has been in the series for years, and we've got an explainer of what loyalty is and how to earn it quickly.

FIFA 20 web app tips

(Image credit: EA)

If you want to become the ultimate... uh, Ultimate Team trader, you need to master and take onboard our FIFA 20 web app tips. Before long, you'll be raking in the dosh and have a squad that pro players would envy.