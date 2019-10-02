FIFA 20 best young midfielders: 10 top centre mids to sign in Career Mode

Whether you want a prospective playmaker or an ardent attacking midfielder, our FIFA 20 best young midfielders list has a number of prodigies you can sign in Career Mode. If you use this guide to the best young midfielders in FIFA 20 alongside our FIFA 20 wonderkids list, then you can sign some seriously top talent. From Phil Foden to Dani Olmo, here are the FIFA 20 best young midfielders.

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Kai Havertz may only be 20-years-old, but he's been a first team starter at CAM with Bayer Leverkusen for a number of years at this point. He's already rated at 84 overall, with incredible stats like 89 sprint speed, 87 ball control, and 85 short passing. He's also 6'2" so can win the ball in the air, and he's got four star skill moves. Is there anything the kid can't do?

Be affordable, unfortunately. Only the top clubs will be able to pick him up as his value is at a staggering £41.5m, but he's more than worth it as his rating can increase to 92.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Phil Foden has been City's highest rated prospect for a few years now, and he's finally getting some first team minutes. In-game, he may only be a 76 rated CAM at the start, but that can increase to a staggering 90 with enough game time. His best stat is his 89 balance and 87 agility, along with his four star skills. He's considerably cheaper than Havertz too, valued at only £15m.

Houssem Aouar (Olympique Lyonnais)

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Houssem Aouar is like Havertz in that he's much more of a finished product, playing for Lyon in Ligue 1. He's a standard CM and much more of a playmaker, with his vision, ball control, dribbling, and short passing all rated at 84. Once again, he's also got the four star skill moves, but he's valued at £23m. He can shoot up from 81 to 89 though, so worth it if you can splash the cash.

Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

(Image credit: EA Sports)

The first defensive midfielder on the list, Sandro Tonali plays for newly promoted Brescia in Serie A. Somewhat bafflingly, his best stat is his 82 acceleration, which is... curious for a defensive mid, but thankfully he's got plenty of other solid attributes like his 80 long passing and 79 strength. His 75 overall can have a potential +14 growth to 89, although he's worth at least £12m.

Mohammed Ihattaren (PSV)

(Image credit: EA Sports)

The youngest player on the list, Mohammed Ihattaren is someone you're unlikely to have heard of unless you follow the Eredivisie. He's another CAM but he's worth just £1.6m at the start since his current rating is only 68. He has numerous stats over 70 however, and he can also soar to an 88 overall – a stonking +20 growth.

Thiago Almada (Velez Sarsfield)

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Thiago Almada is a very similar player to Ihattaren, but on the other side of the world in Argentina. He's rated four higher at 72, and if pace is what you want in your attacking midfielder than Almada is a solid choice with 86. You can pick him up for around £6m too, which nets you a player who can also reach his 88 potential.

Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb)

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Dani Olmo is a 21-year-old Spaniard playing in the Croatian league, and yes, he's another CAM. He's got a very impressive 89 balance however, along with a number of other 80+ rated stats that contribute to his 79 overall and 88 potential. Since he's older and rated higher at the start, he'll set you back over £16.5m, but guess what? He's another player with four star skill moves.

Nicolo Zaniolo (AS Roma)

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Okay, okay... this is the last CAM. Promise. Zaniolo doesn't have any outstanding stats at the start – the highest is his 80 aggression – but he's incredibly well rounded, with high ratings in everything from strength to ball control and stamina. He's also 6'3", so he's more of a player for those who don't try to skill too much and prefer to out-muscle opponents. He'll cost about £11m too, which isn't too shabby for a 74 overall with 88 potential.

Florentino Luis (SL Benfica)

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Known as just Florentino in-game, this Portuguese CDM is a beast for Benfica. At 6'0" tall, his standout stats are things like interceptions and standing tackles at 78 each, followed by stamina and slide tackling at 77. His 76 overall can skyrocket to 87 eventually too, so for just over £10m, you can't go far wrong.

Sander Berge (RC Genk)

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Finally, we've got Sander Berge. The tallest player in this list at 6'5" (seriously, he's a giant), his 91 strength makes him one of the absolute best CDMs you can get your hands on. He'll win every ball in the air and while he's only 79 rated right now, that can eventually shoot up to 87.