Black Ops Cold War Season 3 trailer deepens the Warzone connection

A Black Ops Cold War Season 3 trailer confirms Woods and the crew are heading to Verdansk to rescue Adler, further connecting the game to Call of Duty: Warzone .

“Intel points to Verdansk."After following Stitch’s trail to the cartel operation in Laos, Woods and his squad gear up to bring Adler home.#SeasonThree pic.twitter.com/63ihpIR74qApril 15, 2021 See more

In the Black Ops Cold War trailer, Woods gives a breakdown of his team's attempts to rescue Adler thus far, which have all gone awry: the crew followed Stitch to Laos, discovered the Nova 6 threat was a fake, and chased down every lead until all intel pointed to Verdansk. Woods is told to "pack your bags" and "bring our boy home," which means our favorite Black Ops Cold War characters are heading to the location of the Call of Duty: Warzone map is - albeit the current Verdansk map is set several decades in Black Ops Cold War's future, so Woods won't head to the Verdansk we're familiar with.

This is likely all in connection to the Warzone nuke event which could very well usher in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 3 . Since Woods and the team are not time travelers, and the new Warzone map is likely a Cold-War era Verdansk , it certainly seems like the end of season 2 will bring with it the end of the original Warzone map as we know it. Whether the new map will be a reskin of the original, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare-era Verdansk or a completely redesigned map is unclear, but we'll know sometime next week.

Warzone season 2 is set to end on Wednesday, April 21 and it's highly likely that season 3 will start the next day, Thursday, April 22. At least we won't have to wait much longer to find out what will happen to Verdansk.

