Baylan has been one of the most mysterious characters throughout the whole run of Ahsoka, as the force-sensitive mercenary treads the intriguing line between dark and light. Now one Star Wars fan has spotted a striking similarity to A New Hope that could hint at how his path will unfold in the show’s season finale.

Redditor Affectionate_Dare_84 shared a picture from the moment Obi-Wan Kenobi says to Luke Skywalker: "Your destiny lies along a different path from mine". The dialogue is very similar to Baylan’s conversation with Shin Hati in Ahsoka episode 7 where he tells his apprentice, "Your ambition drives you in one direction, my path lies in another."

Comparing the two moments, the viewer pointed out what it might mean for Baylan’s fate. "Obi-Wan said this to Luke as they split up on the Death Star and it’s very similar to Baylan and Shin’s final conversation," they commented. "I always felt Obi-Wan knew he was going to die on the Death Star. Is the line in Ahsoka coincidence or is it foreshadowing Baylan’s death as well as a big future for Shin akin to Luke?"

It seems most viewers are in the "worried about Baylan camp" going into the show's final episode, and this hint just might seal the deal. "Yeah. Baylan is doomed," one simply wrote in reply as another speculated : "I think you're onto something and don’t think it a coincidence at all." A third aptly recognized the showrunner Dave Filoni, writing : "Good God, Filoni must have an archive in his head. Great find!"

Other fans had other readings though, wondering if Baylan may make it out of season 1 while another picked up on the Luke comparison, theorizing: "Maybe Shin watches Ahsoka, Ezra or Sabine kill Baylan and she fully commits to the Dark Side? Like a reverse Luke situation?"

There are a lot of intriguing takes on this one, and thankfully we don't have to wait very long at all to find out. Ahsoka's season finale arrives on Disney Plus on October 3 in the US and October 4 in the UK.