Ahsoka episode 1 reveals the surprisingly impressive career path of a minor Rebels character

Ever wonder what happened to Jai Kell? Well, you're not going to believe this – thanks to the first episode of Ahsoka, we know the former Imperial cadet has gone on to have quite the career.

In Star Wars Rebels, Ezra Bridger met Jai while the Jedi was infiltrating the Academy for Young Imperials, and the Ezra managed to get Jai to leave with him. The next time we saw him, Jai was a fully fledged resistance fighter with Ryder Azadi.

In Ahsoka episode 1, when Ryder makes a reappearance – once again played by Clancy Brown – we also see Jai again, when Sabine Wren fails to appear at the ceremony on Lothal. Ryder introduces Senator Jai Kell to the crowd, though Jai isn't best pleased to be put on the spot.

That means that, since we last saw Jai at the end of Rebels – so right after Return of the Jedi – Jai has moved up in the galaxy, going from rebel to Senator in just a few years (for more on the Ahsoka timeline, click through the link). In Ahsoka, Jai Kell is played by Vinny Thomas, though in Rebels, he's voiced by Dante Basco.

Sadly, though, we just don't know what happened to his pal Ezra Bridger after the young Jedi vanished into hyperspace with Grand Admiral Thrawn and a bunch of purrgil (hyperspace travelling whales, basically). Ahsoka Tano and Sabine are on the case, though, so here's hoping they find him soon.

