Ahsoka season 2 theories suggest it could feature a big redemption for Shin Hati

Ahsoka season 2 isn't confirmed just yet, but it's looking very likely – and that means the Star Wars community is busy speculating about what the future could have in store.

The Ahsoka finale ended with Shin Hati alone, but taking charge of some bandits on Peridea. Her mentor Baylan Skoll, meanwhile, set off to potentially seize a great destiny associated with the Mortis gods in Ray Stevenson's final scene.

Of course, a common theme in the Star Wars saga is the baddies finding redemption and turning back to the light. Could Shin have a turn to the good in her future? Ahsoka Tano has already extended a hand to her once, after all.

"I'm fully convinced she's going to join Sabine and Ahsoka eventually," speculates one fan. "And I wouldn't be surprised if Baylan (however his story goes post Stevenson) pushes her in that direction when he learns of Ahsoka's connection to the Daughter."

You can read a full rundown of the Force gods in our World Between Worlds explainer, but the key thing to know is that the Father, the Son, and the Daughter represent three aspects of the Force – the balance, the light side, and the dark side, respectively. In The Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker ended up using the Daughter to resurrect his Padawan Ahsoka after she was killed by the Son, which left Snips with a connection to the Daughter (symbolized by that convor bird Ahsoka sees in the finale). All three gods are now dead, but one theory suggests Anakin has taken the Father's place (as the Father wanted him to in The Clone Wars).

"I see two possibilities: either she eventually joins up with Sabine and Ahsoka after Baylan gets into trouble with whatever is on Peridea (probably Abeloth), or if it's Abeloth, she becomes her host and descends further into the dark side," theorizes someone else . Abeloth is a Star Wars Legends character – meaning she's no longer canon – with a strong connection to the three Force gods. She was their human servant, helping the Father keep balance between the Son and Daughter and becoming known as the Mother, but ultimately ended up dabbling in great powers in an attempt to gain immortality and stay with her family forever. This corrupted her into a dark side entity called Abeloth.

"I think an interesting twist would be to pursue the "woman goes her own way..." arc with her - not Jedi, not Sith - just something else entirely," says another person . "I'm not really interested in (another) round of: starts out bad, does a ton of bad shit, but eventually joins the good guys... we've had that in spades over the years. The fact that the character (at this stage) is sort of a blank slate is a great starting off point - but they do gotta come up with something substantial for her."

