Live-action Chopper is everything Ahsoka fans wanted

Ahsoka has brought the snarky, mischievous droid Chopper into live-action – and Star Wars fans are obsessed with him. A warning that the following will contain spoilers for Ahsoka episode 2!

Chop was a major player throughout Star Wars Rebels, winning everyone's hearts with his constant bad attitude and propensity for violence. Luckily, from his first appearance in Ahsoka, we can see that nothing has changed for Chop.

In episode 2, Hera Syndulla tasks Chopper with getting a tracking device on the villains' escaping ship. He does this eventually, after rooting through a drawer of junk, accusing Hera of touching his stuff ("yes you diiiiid"), and just generally being a menace.

"Well Chop is goddamn perfect," says one fan , with another adding : "Chop absolutely did not give a fuck about wanting to shoot down that escaping ship despite Hera's warning about the city underneath lmfao"

"He's the best boy," says someone else . "I love that he has 'stuff'. Have we ever seen a droid with property before?" asks another fan , with someone replying : "I think he's as uniquely possessive as he is uniquely bloodthirsty."

"It is just so perfectly Chopper of Chopper to have his junk drawer," agrees someone else .

So far, Ahsoka has dropped only two episodes on Disney Plus, but there's a lot to think about already. The end credits seem to include clues about the future of the show, and one fan has already decoded the planet names. Then there's the mysterious Inquisitor Marrok, who Star Wars fans have some heart-breaking theories about. There's also a Darth Maul reference that could be hinting at tragedy for one character in particular, too.

